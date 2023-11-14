BLUE MAN GROUP Rings In 2024 With Technology Updates And Refreshed Visuals

Blue Man Group, the iconic show known for its amalgamation of art, technology and music continues to evolve and introduce refreshed visuals inviting audiences to come back and reexperience the high-energy production. Beginning this month, the larger-than-life production has implemented state-of-the-art screens incorporating the latest LED display technology as well as new visionary video content captured by renowned design agency PRETTY DAMN SWEET.

Additionally, Blue Man Group is offering up to 50% off select seats and showtimes for performances from Nov. 14, 2023, through Dec. 19, 2024. Specially priced tickets are available for purchase now through Nov. 28, 2023, and are subject to availability and block-out dates.

The hilariously inquisitive trio is celebrating the upcoming holiday season with additional performances through the rest of the year. Alongside the release of their new holiday EP “Overjoy to the World” Blue Man Group is sprinkling in special festive touches to shows in December that are sure to spread even more joy to audiences. For the updated schedule for November and December of 2023 including special New Years' Eve performances, see below:

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES

2 p.m. performance:

Nov. 20-23, 25

Dec. 18-22

2 p.m. and 5 p.m. performances:

Nov. 16-18

5 p.m. and 10 p.m. performances:

Dec. 16-17

1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. performances:

Nov. 24

Dec. 23, 26, 30

4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. performances:

Dec. 24-25, 27-29

1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances:

Dec. 31

ADDITIONAL DARK DAY

Nov. 29

Blue Man Group performs seven days a week at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. inside Luxor Hotel and Casino.