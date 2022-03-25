Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BABY SHARK LIVE!: 2022 SPLASH TOUR Comes To Orleans Arena June 12

This one-of-a-kind, immersive concert experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live present "Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour," a live concert experience that will have families splashing along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong at Orleans Arena on Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind, immersive concert experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and more. The show will feature new and classic songs, including "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie," "Monkey Banana" and the famous, RIAA Diamond certified children's single "Baby Shark."

Tickets start at $25.23 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com. To learn more about Baby Shark and ticket information, visit www.babysharklive.com.



