ABSINTHE to Reopen in Las Vegas

Absinthe will reopen on Oct. 28 with cabaret seating.

ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld will return to its center-Strip stage at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Tickets for performances Wednesday through Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. are on sale now at Spiegelworld.com.

With the safety and comfort of its audiences, performers, and staff at the forefront, Spiegelworld has implemented strict safety protocols which meet or exceed government requirements for minimising the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Notably, guests can expect a new cabaret-style seating format inside the spiegeltent, which will allow parties of two to five to reserve tables positioned no less than six feet apart, while still feeling close to the action.

"ABSINTHE is uniquely positioned to allow us to present the same raunchy, hilarious show in a way that should give everybody involved complete confidence to laugh, cheer, and watch in wonder," said Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison. "Although we've reduced the 660-capacity seating to just 153 seats at appropriately distanced cabaret tables, we are still able retain the mind-blowing atmosphere of the spiegeltent. As guests arrive for pre-show drinks, our outdoor Green Fairy Garden with its spectacular Absinthe Electric Oak™ will allow for more social distancing than likely any theater foyer in the world. We can't wait to welcome audiences back for a much-needed shot of ABSINTHE."

In addition to a new seating configuration, ABSINTHE's wondrous spiegeltent will be cleaned and sanitized before and after every performance, a new air purification system has been installed, guests will be screened on entry with non-contact temperature testing, masks will be mandatory for all, and table service will be provided during the show to avoid the need for guests to line-up at the bar for drinks.

"I have been so proud of the entire Spiegelworld family," Mollison added. "They have faced the past seven months with good humour and support for each other. The carefully managed re-opening of Las Vegas has been attracting more and more visitors every week, and we are delighted that the Governor of Nevada and Gaming Control Board have now approved our plans to bring live entertainment back safely. We are ready for ABSINTHE to be one of the first shows to return in Las Vegas, and we'll be making announcements about the return of our shows OPIUM and ATOMIC SALOON SHOW very soon."

"The #1 Greatest Show in Las Vegas History" as ranked by Las Vegas Weekly, ABSINTHE will reopen at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 28, with shows playing Wednesday through Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Spiegelworld.com.

