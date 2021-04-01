ABSINTHE By Spiegelworld Celebrates 10 Years!

On April 1, 2011, an unknown entrepreneur with more hard cash than sense erected a shaky spiegeltent on the forecourt of Caesars Palace and presented the first performance of a raunchy acrobatic show he said would pull Las Vegas out of the gloom of the global financial crisis. They said the show wouldn't last a week.

On the 10th anniversary of that evening, The Gazillionaire, owner and host of ABSINTHE, today stepped into the fountains in front of Caesars Palace to toast his brilliant foresight in creating what has been described as "The #1 Greatest Show in Las Vegas History." He was joined by his hapless assistant Wanda Widdles, the gorgeous Green Fairy, and the show's popular tap dancing twin brothers, Sean and John Scott who delivered an iconic performance above the fountains.

Guzzling champagne from the middle of the iconic fountain, The Gazillionaire said, "I know Vegas entertainment is coming back strong with the removal of the 25-foot stage distance rule, but to be honest, I'm quite comfortable keeping a moat between myself and others. Normally I'd be expected to throw a lavish anniversary party. This year, I don't have to waste all that cash on people I don't know and I can just blame social-distancing regulations. Sweet!"

Prior to temporarily closing during the pandemic, ABSINTHE was playing two shows a night, 365 days of the year, and had entertained an estimated 2.5 million people over the course of more than 5,000 performances.

Spiegelworld's Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison said, "At our 8th anniversary party in 2019, The Gazillionaire acted as our first Tree-J as we switched on the Absinthe Electric Oak. If you had told me then that I wouldn't be at the 10th anniversary of ABSINTHE, I would never have believed you, but here I am quarantined in a hotel in Sydney. It has been a very tough year for everybody and we can't wait for the day when we can all get together for a real party. For now, the best anniversary gift is the fact that we were able to get ABSINTHE back on stage on March 17, restoring the jobs of many Spiegelworld employees, and experiencing the joy of bringing live entertainment back to the Entertainment Capital of the World."

ABSINTHE currently performs at Caesars Palace Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.