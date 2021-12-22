VAN GOGH ALIVE Extended One Final Time Through January 29

Starlight's first foray into art exhibitions has been a hit with Van Gogh Alive. Presented by Starlight and The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, Van Gogh Alive opened at Starlight Theatre October 23 and critics and patrons have both loved the multi-sensory experience. By popular demand, Van Gogh Alive has now been extended for a second and final time-through January 29, 2022.

Created by Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive is is no ordinary art exhibition. Traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation are forgotten as visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined. From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, color, sound and fragrance that has been called an 'unforgettable' multi-sensory experience. Van Gogh's masterpieces come to life, giving visitors the sensation of walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives.

For Van Gogh Alive, Starlight has transformed its stage house into the world of the reveled 19th century painter. Patrons wander through the exhibit on the same 12,000 square foot stage they see live Broadway productions and concerts performed on each summer.

Van Gogh Alive is open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling the box office at 816-363-7687, or by visiting the theatre at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, MO 64132. Starlight is the only official ticketing provider of Van Gogh Alive. Catch this exciting experience now through January 29, 2022.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting group sales department at

816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.