Union Station Participates in 816 Day with $8.16* Tickets to Family-Favorites

Guests will save an average of 34% between the two popular attractions.

In celebration of 816 Day, Union Station Kansas City will offer $8.16* tickets to their internationally awarded Science City as well as their summer-standout Dinosaur Road Trip on Sunday, August 16. There's no better way to enjoy your late-summer weekend and celebrate the Kansas City metro with significant savings!

Plan for one, or make it a full day and attend both family-friendly attractions. Guests will save an average of 34% between the two popular attractions.

Dinosaur Road Trip promises a one-of-a-kind walk-thru adventure for guests of all ages. Visitors will walk along an epic cross-country journey inspired by the historic Route 66 that includes dozens of life-size dinosaurs and unique roadside attractions. Hours for Sunday are 9am - 5pm.

Science City's massive indoor and outdoor spaces provide guests and their families room to roam, explore and play comfortably and confidently with a focus on fun, including in the brand new, state-of-the-art Early Learning areas. Hours for Sunday are 9:30am - 12:30 pm and 2pm - 5pm.

Buy your tickets now at UnionStation.org.

