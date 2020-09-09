Theatre in the Park Master Classes Start This Weekend
Theatre in the Park master classes for all ages begin this weekend.
September 12th!
9am-12pm
Scenic Painting: Big Brush Work
Ages 6-10
While most fine art classes focus on the fine motor skills that come from the wrist, scenic art is a full body paint work out. Be prepared to move, get a little messy and paint big!
12pm -4pm
Introduction to Stage Management Volume 1:
Pre-Production Boot Camp
Ages 14-104
What do you do once you've been hired as a Stage Manager?
Our first session will introduce participants to pre-production duties including running auditions, script analysis, devise the necessary paperwork for a production, scheduling meetings, and other duties that need to be completed prior to a production's first rehearsal.
Mondays and Wednesdays, September 14-23, 6-9pm
Scenic Painting: Introduction to Tromp L'oeil (3D painting)
Ages 14-18
Learn how to make two dimensional painting look like 3D!
Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 15-24, 6pm-9pm
Scenic Painting: Wood-grain On The Brain
Ages 14-18
Learn how to make anything look like wood!
Saturday, September 19, 12pm-4pm
Introduction to Stage Management Volume 2:
The Stage Management Team in Rehearsals
Ages 14-104
What does a Stage Manager actually DO during rehearsals?
Our second session will explore the different roles of the Stage Management Team throughout the rehearsal process. This will include learning about blocking notation and how to write it in your prompt script, tracking props, costumes, and scenic changes, and how to take rehearsal notes and turn them into a rehearsal report.
Saturdays, September 19 - 26, 9am-1pm
Scenic Painting: Welcome to the Jungle!: Foliage 101
Ages 10 to 14
Paint your own jungle!
Saturday, September 26, 12pm-4pm
Introduction to Stage Management Volume 3:
Stage Management from Tech to Closing
Ages 14-104
How does a show get from the rehearsal hall all the way to the closing performance?
During our final session participants will learn how to move a show out of the rehearsal hall and on to the stage. Participants will be introduced to technical and show running paperwork including cue sheets and run sheets, how to setup a backstage with props, costumes, and scenic elements, preparing the prompt script for all types of cues, and even practice calling cues to past TIP productions