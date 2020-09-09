Theatre in the Park Master Classes Start This Weekend

Theatre in the Park master classes for all ages begin this weekend.

Theatre in the Park master classes begin this weekend.

September 12th!

9am-12pm

Scenic Painting: Big Brush Work

Ages 6-10

While most fine art classes focus on the fine motor skills that come from the wrist, scenic art is a full body paint work out. Be prepared to move, get a little messy and paint big!

SIGN UP NOW!

12pm -4pm

Introduction to Stage Management Volume 1:

Pre-Production Boot Camp

Ages 14-104

What do you do once you've been hired as a Stage Manager?

Our first session will introduce participants to pre-production duties including running auditions, script analysis, devise the necessary paperwork for a production, scheduling meetings, and other duties that need to be completed prior to a production's first rehearsal.

SIGN UP NOW!

Mondays and Wednesdays, September 14-23, 6-9pm

Scenic Painting: Introduction to Tromp L'oeil (3D painting)

Ages 14-18

Learn how to make two dimensional painting look like 3D!

Read more and ENROLL Here!

Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 15-24, 6pm-9pm

Scenic Painting: Wood-grain On The Brain

Ages 14-18

Learn how to make anything look like wood!

Read more and ENROLL Here!

Saturday, September 19, 12pm-4pm

Introduction to Stage Management Volume 2:

The Stage Management Team in Rehearsals

Ages 14-104

What does a Stage Manager actually DO during rehearsals?

Our second session will explore the different roles of the Stage Management Team throughout the rehearsal process. This will include learning about blocking notation and how to write it in your prompt script, tracking props, costumes, and scenic changes, and how to take rehearsal notes and turn them into a rehearsal report.

Read more and ENROLL Here!

Saturdays, September 19 - 26, 9am-1pm

Scenic Painting: Welcome to the Jungle!: Foliage 101

Ages 10 to 14

Ages 10 to 14

Paint your own jungle!

Read more and ENROLL Here!

Saturday, September 26, 12pm-4pm

Introduction to Stage Management Volume 3:

Stage Management from Tech to Closing

Ages 14-104

How does a show get from the rehearsal hall all the way to the closing performance?

During our final session participants will learn how to move a show out of the rehearsal hall and on to the stage. Participants will be introduced to technical and show running paperwork including cue sheets and run sheets, how to setup a backstage with props, costumes, and scenic elements, preparing the prompt script for all types of cues, and even practice calling cues to past TIP productions

Read more and ENROLL Here!

Shows View More Kansas City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You