The Kauffman Center Will Postpone All Events Taking Place in March

The Kauffman Center has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

The safety of our guests, staff, and volunteers is of the utmost importance to us. As news about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to develop, we want to share with you some important information.

Yesterday morning, the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a state of emergency which has impacted events and organizations across the metro.

In response to this announcement, the Kauffman Center will postpone all events taking place in the venue through April 1. Please await further communication during the next 7-14 days regarding any postponed events. As soon as we receive updates regarding each event, you will be contacted via email regarding next steps.

We plan to continue sharing updates and information and encourage you to visit our website for more details.





