The Barn Players Present 2019 Barney Awards

Kansas City's Community Theater, The Barn Players, played to a packed house at their annual Barney Awards celebration, Saturday evening, January 25th at their Arts Asylum stage. This free yearly gathering celebrates both the volunteerism and artistic achievements of those who contribute to the Barn's ongoing success.

The evening was emceed by Barn Board President, Vida Bikales, and local professional director, Darren Sextro. This year's Barney Awards selection committee of Kansas City Actor's Equity theater professionals included: Rick Brown, Paul Hough, Nancy Marcy, John Rensenhouse, amd Darren Sextro, The evening also included a tribute to recently departed audience favorite Deb Bluford, who was a member of of the 2019 selection committee.

These are the following individuals who were honored for their dedication, talent, and volunteerism at the 2019 Barney Awards...

• Best Show: Grand Hotel, The Musicala??

• Best Director: Kevin Bogan; Grand Hotel, The Musical.a??

• Best Actor: Brian King: Grand Hotel, The Musical.a??

• Best Actress: Erica Baruth: Grand Hotel, The Musical and Victor / Victoria.a??

• Best Supporting Actor: Tony Francisco: The Full Monty.a??

• Best Supporting Actress: Chelsea Rolfes: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.

• Best Cameo Performances: Raheem Fielder-Bey and Mark McNeal: Grand Hotel, The Musical.

• Best Musical Direction: Matthew Richardson: Grand Hotel, The Musical.a??

• Best Costume Design: Mary Caitland Williams: Grand Hotel, The Musical.a??

• Best Scenic Design: Richard Burt: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.a??

• Best Lighting Design: Alex Perry: Grand Hotel, The Musical, and Phil Leonard: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.a??

• Best Choreography: Valerie Martin: Mamma Mia.a??

• Volunteer of the Year: Tim Dykes: Mamma Mia.

• Barn Spirit Award: Miles Wirth.

Of note: The Barn Players acknowledged Tim Dykes as their 2019 Volunteer of the Year for his last minute, show saving turn at the sound board for their production of Mamma Mia!. As well, the Barnâ€s first Spirit Award was bestowed upon Miles Wirth for his unmatched 10-year, 22-show onstage run in Barn productions. Up next for Miles? Titanic, The Musical, running February 13th through 23rd at the Arts Asylum.





