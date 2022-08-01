THE SECRET GARDEN, GYPSY, And More Announced for Music Theater Heritage 2023 Season

Music Theater Heritage has announced an innovative and exciting 2023 season at Crown Center. Utilizing three different venues, MTH's 21st Season highlights stories centered around family, escapism, and love. The season includes Tony Award winners, a Kansas City premiere, an original concert production, as well as THE RUBY ROOM cabaret series.

"It's an exciting time at MTH," remarked MTH Chief Executive & Artistic Director Tim Scott. "Defying all odds, 2022 has been our most magnificent season to date. The stories we've chosen to highlight next year in our 21st season are remarkable, and highlight the importance of family and finding the joy in life."

The 2023 Season:

R&H: Unplugged

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Lorenz Hart & Oscar Hammerstein II

February 16 - March 6

An MTH original concert production, the sweeping and timeless music of Rodgers & Hart and Rodgers & Hammerstein, unplugged from the shows, the traditional arrangements, and reimagined with only stringed acoustic instruments, in the style/aesthetic of MTV's "Unplugged." From the witty, mischievous, and romantic tunes of Rodgers & Hart, to the noble and inspiring tunes written by Rodgers & Hammerstein, you'd be hard pressed to find three people with a more significant impact on American music and theater.

The Secret Garden



Music by Lucy Simon

Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman

April 6 - 23

The first musical ever to appear on Broadway featuring a book, music, and lyrics written by all women; The Secret Garden is a compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. Nominated for 6 TONY Awards and mesmerizing for all ages, it's a story of faith, family, and the power of dreams, with a glorious score and haunting melodies.

A Kansas City professional premiere.

Gypsy



Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Arthur Laurents

June 8 - 25

Regarded by many as the finest musical ever created, the celebrated score by Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne boasts a continuous barrage of musical theater hits ~ tunes like "Everything's Coming Up Roses," You Gotta Get a Gimmick," "Let Me Entertain You" and more! Set when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of ambition and mother's love.

TBA



August 10 - 27

MTH is still in negations on this exclusive title and hopes to reveal details soon.

Ain't Misbehavin'

Music by Fats Waller

Lyrics by Various Artists

Book by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby Jr.

October 12 - 29

Winner of the TONY Award for Best Musical, this swinging celebration of Fats Waller features all of his beloved tunes, including "The Joint is Jumpin'," "Honeysuckle Rose," "Handful of Keys" and more. One of the most popular revues of all time, Fats Waller's music will delight and energize audiences, as well as provide insight into a vibrant time in American history and music.

Spectacular Christmas Show



December 7 - 23



MTH's annual Holiday show has become a Kansas City tradition. An original revue featuring Holiday tunes from Musical Theater, innovative arrangements of Holiday classics, and more! A high-energy singing and dancing extravaganza that has proven to be entertaining and engaging for kids from 1 to 92.





The Ruby Room Series

The Ruby Room Series is a hybrid nightclub/theater experience that celebrates the songs and stories of Artists who have made a significant impact on American culture.

AROUND THE PIANO: with Billy Joel, Elton John, and John Legend

February 10 - 11

GET UP: with James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Ray Charles

March 24 - 25

PIECE OF MY HEART: with Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell, and Jimi Hendrix

May 19 - 20

FAMILY TIES: The Jacksons, The Osmonds, The Bee Gees

July 21- 22

DOLLY: Dolly Parton. No one else.

September 15 - 16

SOUND of SILENCE: with Simon & Garfunkel, The Mamas & The Papas, Peter, Paul and Mary

November 17 - 18