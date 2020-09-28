THE PROM, ANASTASIA, WAITRESS and More Announced for Starlight 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series

A fantastic line up of Broadway classics, sensational new hits and some seriously catchy jukebox musicals will play under the stars next summer.

While the coronavirus pandemic prevented audiences from enjoying evenings under the stars in 2020, Starlight is looking ahead to 2021. Starlight rebooked a number of shows previously scheduled to play in 2020 for the following summer and added two new sensational Broadway hits for the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series. Season ticket holders have first access to renewing their seats by calling (816) 363-7827 or going online to kcstarlight.com.

This premier line up of national Broadway tours kicks off in June with Escape to Margaritaville, the musical comedy hit featuring Jimmy Buffett classics in addition to original songs. Waitress, the heart-warming show with music by Sara Bareilles follows later that month, and the romantic and adventure-filled musical Anastasia brings patrons into July. Sister Act is sure to please in August with its original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, and the high-energy dance numbers in The Prom will round out the season in September.

Two weekend specials, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Blue Man Group, allow season ticket holders to upgrade to a 6- or 7-show season. Season ticket holders always receive free grass parking and are automatically upgraded to paved parking with the purchase of one or both weekend specials. They also enjoy a variety of additional perks, like a "weatherproof" season and the flexibility to swap or exchange one show in their season package for a weekend special.

"Although our 2020 summer under the stars looked nothing like anyone expected, we're excited to come back with a true season to remember in 2021," Rich Baker, Starlight President and CEO, said. "After more than 30 years in entertainment, I've learned that the Broadway community is resilient. At Starlight, we're excited to welcome audiences back with a fantastic lineup of shows and a number of new safety initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Starlight continues to work closely with the City of Kansas City to keep the historic venue, its patrons, performers and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. When patrons return, they'll notice an increased number of hand-sanitizing stations, wipes and disinfectant available throughout the venue, touchless security and transactions, and prepackaged concessions. Currently, masks are required, social distancing is observed and additional health screenings are performed at the venue.

Visit kcstarlight.com for more information regarding COVID-19 safety at Starlight Theatre. Starlight is closely monitoring federal, state and local guidelines and policies and procedures will continue to evolve dependent on COVID-19 status at the time of each event.

In chronological order, the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight is as follows:

Escape to Margaritaville

June 8-13, 2021

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. It's the musical comedy hit featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

Waitress

June 22-27, 2021

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town in this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible show features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

Anastasia

July 6-11, 2021

This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

July 23-25, 2021 (Weekend Special - Add-On or Swap)

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. This electric experience celebrates the icon of an era and features more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff."

Sister Act

August 10-15, 2021

This musical-comedy smash is the feel-good show based on the film of the same name and features original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken. Join disco diva Deloris Van Cartier in the protective custody of a convent, where this larger-than-life personality inspires the choir and discovers the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Blue Man Group

August 27-29, 2021 (Weekend Special - Add-On or Swap)

BLUE MAN GROUP will rock your world. Blow your mind. And unleash your spirit. As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we'll discover music, laughter and surprises at every turn. 35 million people of all ages, languages and cultures have experienced the unexpected with BLUE MAN GROUP. Now it's your turn to see what all the hype is about!

The Prom

September 7-12, 2021

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as "smart and big-hearted" while The New York Times declares it "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Season ticket holders may renew their five-show season now and add one or both weekend specials, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Blue Man Group, at the time of renewal. New season ticket holders may also secure their tickets for the 2021 season now and will be seated after renewals are complete. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Renewals, advance orders or gift certificates for new season tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com or by calling the Starlight box office at (816) 363-7827. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

