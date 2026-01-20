Kansas City Chamber Orchestra Will Perform Valentine's Day Concert

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kansas City Chamber Orchestra (KCCO) is sending a musical Valentine to Kansas City with a special concert and gourmet dinner on Friday evening, February 13! “Music of Love” will be a romantic evening featuring a delicious three-course dinner in the stunning atrium of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, located at 4420 Warwick Blvd, Kansas City, MO, just north of the Country Club Plaza.

“Music of Love” features a specially designed dinner by the chef of Oil and Linen, the museum’s upscale restaurant, accompanied by wine pairings, champagne, gourmet chocolates, and a romantic chamber music program. Single tickets are available for $120 per guest; a limited number of “Sweetheart Tables” for two are available for $145 each. Reservations are required and can be made at https://kccothemusicoflove.eventbrite.com/ or by calling (816) 960-1324.

Pre-concert entertainment will set the mood during dinner. The musical program will feature two Beethoven Romances for solo violin and orchestra with Anne-Marie Brown as soloist, Mozart's Symphony No. 15, and Haydn’s charming ‘Le Matin (Morning)’ Symphony No. 6. KCCO’s Dennis Porter will be joined by KSHB’s Rae Daniel as hosts for this magical night. Carolyn Watson will conduct the romantic concert.

“I am delighted to be returning to lead the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra for this year’s Valentine’s Day event,” Watson said. “I am particularly enthusiastic about leading the Beethoven Romances, which I have studied as a violinist, but never before as a conductor. They will also be a KCCO premiere, along with Mozart’s youthful and exuberant Symphony No. 15. Rounding out the program is one of Haydn’s earliest symphonies, No. 6, also known as ‘Le Matin’ or ‘Morning’, another KCCO premiere.”

Music Director Bruce Sorrell said the Valentine’s concert has become a tradition and a favorite for the KC Chamber Orchestra.

“Exquisitely played in the beautiful surroundings of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, it is the ideal way to begin Valentine’s weekend! It promises to be a truly delightful evening,” he said

Now in its 39th season, the KCCO is an all-professional orchestra featuring four to six concerts each season as well as several special events. Depending on the music being performed, the KCCO uses 15 to 35 musicians at its concerts. This orchestra provides local professional musicians with additional performing opportunities. KCCO members play in other musical groups, including the Kansas City Symphony, and serve on the music faculties at the University of Kansas and the Conservatory at the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

KCCO often collaborates with other performing arts organizations, including the International Center for Music, Park University, Friends of Chamber Music, Paul Mesner Puppets, Cardinalis, the Kansas City Chorale, Musica Vocale, and Owen/Cox Dance. The orchestra has a vibrant Classical Adventures Education Program having provided free 50-minute concerts for students and schools that might not otherwise have access to professional live classical music.

For more information about “Music of Love!” and KCCO, please visit www.kcchamberorchestra.org or call (816) 960-1324.