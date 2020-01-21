THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Comes To Starlight Indoors

Dunder Mifflin is opening an office near you! Starlight and producers of the sold-out, unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation are excited to welcome The Office! A Musical Parody to Kansas City February 4-9 as part of the 2020 Starlight Indoors Series sponsored by Missouri Lottery.

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious new musical that lovingly pokes fun at everyone's favorite coworkers with the best moments from all nine seasons mashed up into one "typical" day with Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and others at "The Office." Original Off-Broadway cast member, Madeline Glenn Thomas, joins the tour cast as everyone's favorite receptionist, Pam.

"A must-see for fanatics, The Office! A Musical Parody is the ultimate treat for anyone who loves the NBC hit comedy," Caroline Gibel, director of indoor programming at Starlight, said. "'The Office' is an iconic piece of television history-one in which fans continue to connect with through Netflix. This satirical stage version will have audiences reliving their favorite moments of the show."

Featuring songs such as "That's What She Said," "Marry Me Beesly" and "We Have Fun Here," The Office! A Musical Parody was written by Bob and Tobly McSmith with music by Assaf Gleizner-this same satirical comedy team that brought the national tour of Friends! The Musical Parody to Starlight last year. In addition to the national tour, The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre in New York City and is one of the most successful Off-Broadway shows in recent history.

Tickets to The Office! A Musical Parody are on sale now. A VIP ticket includes premium seating and one drink.

To purchase tickets visit kcstarlight.com, call 816-363-STAR (7827) or visit the Starlight box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132. For more information, including full performance schedule, please visit kcstarlight.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You