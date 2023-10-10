THE NUTCRACKER Returns to Kansas City Ballet in December

Kansas City Ballet has announced the return of the record-breaking and critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker presented by Bank of America Dec. 1-24, 2023, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Additional support for The Nutcracker is provided by YMCA of Greater Kansas City. Tickets are available to the magical performances at Click Here or 816.931.8993.

Hailed as “positively oozing charm” by The Washington Post, the classic, Victorian-era story by E.T.A. Hoffman introduces the young and young-at-heart to Clara, the Prince, Dr. Drosselmeier and the Sugar Plum Fairy, all brought to life with captivating choreography by Devon Carney, Artistic Director of Kansas City Ballet. Tchaikovsky’s glorious score is performed by the Kansas City Symphony, conducted by Kansas City Ballet Music Director Ramona Pansegrau.

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney says, “I am so excited to perform our wonderful vibrant production of The Nutcracker at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre. It means the world to me to see the joy and sparkle in the eyes of our audiences of all ages, as they are transported to a whimsical winter wonderland and a beautiful land of the sweets — full of scrumptious treats and surprises. It just wouldn’t be the holidays without our audiences enjoying this glorious production!"

The Nutcracker

Dec. 1-24, 2023 | Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography by Devon Carney

Music by Peter I. Tchaikovsky performed by Kansas City Symphony

Kansas City Ballet’s annual tradition, The Nutcracker continues to awe audiences year after year and is hailed as “positively oozing charm” by The Washington Post. The classic, Victorian-era story by E.T.A. Hoffman featuring Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Dr. Drosselmeier and the Sugar Plum Fairy is a magical theatrical experience wrapped with exquisite costumes, grand sets, and captivating choreography. Let your wonder ignite and feel the glimmer once more as your childhood dreams return and inspire you to IMAGINE AGAIN.