THE COLOR PURPLE, DRACULA And More Announced for Kansas City Repertory Theatre 2025-2026 Season

Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced a diverse lineup of shows for its 2025-2026 season. Showcasing KCRep's commitment to be “more than just a stage,” the upcoming season will feature tales of resilience, togetherness and metamorphosis. The season begins with a musical adaptation of a beloved American novel, followed by a sultry, spooky classic, and a hilarious, but heartfelt, family comedy. The season ends with a whimsical, grand, and imaginative re-telling of one of the most cherished musicals of all-time.

Carden stated, “I am thrilled to say, KCRep is back! And we are excited to welcome longtime friends and new audiences to KCRep with the most expansive, musical, and theatrically ambitious seasons in this era. Featuring a truly hilarious and fresh family comedy by one of America's funniest Latina writers, a deeply complex and seductive adaptation of a classic horror novel created by one of KC's most compelling artists, and two epic and iconic American musicals, this is truly a season for all!”

The Color Purple

Sept. 2 – Sept. 21, 2025 | Spencer Theatre

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray

Tickets start at $39.

Indulge in a world of soul-stirring music and unyielding hope with THE COLOR PURPLE, the award-winning stage musical based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

With a rich score blending gospel, jazz, and blues, The Color Purple is a celebration of the human spirit that will move your heart and lift your soul. Weaving a story of love, redemption, and triumph over adversity, following the extraordinary journey of Celie, a young woman who discovers her voice and strength against all odds.

Dracula

Oct. 14 – Nov. 2, 2025 | Copaken Stage

Based on the Novel by Bram Stoker

By Vanessa Severo in collaboration with Joanie Schultz

Directed by Joanie Schultz and Vanessa Severo

Tickets start at $39.

Step into the shadows with this spine-tingling adaptation of Bram Stoker's iconic DRACULA.

In a world where everyone harbors a deadly secret, tension and temptation lurk around every corner. When the true identity of Count Dracula is unmasked, it pulls everyone into a web of mystery, desire, and danger. Created by Vanessa Severo (Frida…A Self Portrait) and Joanie Schultz, this daring, highly theatrical retelling infuses the legendary vampire tale with humor, humanity, and bone-chilling thrills. Experience a classic like never before—gripping, provocative, and pulsing with new life.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Nov. 22 - Dec. 27, 2025 | Spencer Theatre

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens

Directed by Associate Artistic Director- KCRep/UMKC Theatre Partnership Jason Chanos

Tickets start at $39.

For over 40 years, Kansas City's beloved tradition has created holiday memories for families all around our community, with all the heart and spectacle you've come to love… start your family tradition this year and create memories that will last for many Christmases to come! Join Ebenezer Scrooge on his redemptive journey with Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and rediscover the true meaning of the holidays. You'll meet the Cratchits, Tiny Tim, and the irresistible Fezziwigs, and hear the haunting and joyous Candlelight Carol — all this and more, to kindle your Christmas spirit. Share the season with the people you love at A Christmas Carol.

One of the Good Ones

Feb. 17 – March 8, 2026| Copaken Stage

By Gloria Calderón Kellett

Tickets start at $39.

The ultimate family showdown is on in this new comedy hailed as “genuinely funny, topical, and heartfelt” by Entertainment Weekly. When the “perfect” Latina daughter brings her boyfriend home to meet the parents, her family's biases and preconceptions are put on full display. As tensions run high and hilarity ensues, everyone must navigate the ins and outs of family dynamics and the boundaries of acceptance — all while tackling the age-old question: what does it truly mean to be an American? Meet your new favorite family in this laugh-out-loud, heartfelt story from Gloria Calderón Kellett, the co-creator and showrunner of Netflix's One Day at a Time.

The Wizard of Oz

May 5 - 24, 2026 | Spencer Theatre

By L. Frank Baum

With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Original Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for The Royal Shakespeare Company

Based Upon the Classic Motion Picture Owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and Distributed in all Media by Warner Bros.

In Collaboration with PigPen Theatre Co.

Directed by Artistic Director Stuart Carden

Follow the yellow brick road to magic and adventure!

Journey to the magical land of Oz in this enchanting stage adaptation of The Wizard of Oz in collaboration with PigPen Theatre Co. Join Dorothy, Toto, and her unforgettable companions—the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion—as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road in search of the Wizard and a way back home.

With dazzling costumes, stunning sets, and timeless songs like “Over the Rainbow” and “We're Off to See the Wizard,” this beloved classic comes to life in a spectacular production for audiences of all ages. Full of heart, courage, and imagination, it's a story that reminds us there's no place like home.

Subscription Tickets and Information

Season tickets for the 2025-2026 season start at $39. For more information about the 2025-2026 season, call the Box Office, 816-235-2700, or visit kcrep.org. Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 15. For group ticket sales, please visit kcrep.org/group/.

