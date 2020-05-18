Starlight To Hold Virtual Auditions

In an effort to keep both Starlight staff and youth performers safe in the coronavirus pandemic, Starlight's education department will hold virtual auditions for its 2020 summer programs. Starlight's youth performance troupes, the Starlight Stars and Starlight Stars of Tomorrow, traditionally perform prior to select shows in the summer, as well as at community events. While the programs will look different in 2020, Starlight is determined to provide these valuable opportunities in new ways.

"Summer plans have certainly changed, and we know that that has affected many students as well," Andy Pierce, Starlight's community engagement manager, said. "Our hope is that this new, virtual approach to the Starlight Stars and Starlight Stars of Tomorrow programs will offer a creative outlet and training opportunity for interested musical theatre students in Kansas City."

The 2020 programs will initially take place virtually and move to in-person opportunities once it is safe to do so. The Starlight Stars program is structured to develop and hone the skills of high school performers, while the Starlight Stars of Tomorrow program is designed to help middle school students build a foundation of performance skills. Both troupes gain experience in a variety of performance styles and receive access to master classes and industry-insider workshops.

To audition, students must submit their video by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22 to Starlight's community engagement department. Audition submissions must include an introduction, with name and age of the student, two contrasting 32-bar cuts of Broadway musical pieces, and a response that includes why the student would like to be a part of the performance troupe.

Students must also submit a headshot and performance resume, grade level and parental contact information to be considered. Starlight will confirm receipt of audition materials. For more information on eligibility and audition requirements, including mandatory rehearsal dates and times, visit kcstarlight.com/education.

The cost for students cast in the Starlight Stars program is $300. The cost of the Starlight Stars of Tomorrow program is $250 per student. For more information on all of Starlight's community engagement programs, please visit kcstarlight.com/education.

Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You