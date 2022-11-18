Starlight Announces Single Ticket Presale For Black Friday and Cyber Monday

For the first time ever, Starlight will make single tickets for next summer's Broadway season available for a limited time only, Friday, November 25 through Monday, November 28 - Black Friday through Cyber Monday. The 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series invites audiences to witness pivotal moments in time through seven iconic, straight-from-Broadway productions. Tickets start at $15 each and will be available online at kcstarlight.com.

"There's nothing like experiencing a show under the stars at Starlight, and we want to make sure that everyone can share that experience through the gift of tickets during the holiday season," Rich Baker, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "Traditionally, these tickets aren't available until spring, but we're releasing a limited number of tickets during the shopping season this fall."

Season ticket holders may still renew their five-show season now and always get the best price on tickets, plus exclusive benefits like free parking, a "weatherproof" season, dining discounts and much more. Season ticket holders may also add to their experience by purchasing a dining package in the Applause Club on-site at Starlight. Enjoy a multi-course meal served buffet style just steps from your seats. Season ticket holders receive the best price to the chef-curated dining at Starlight. For more information on dining options visit www.kcstarlight.com/visit-starlight/dining-at-starlight/.

Step into the room during the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Celebrate the spirit of the 1960s with the iconic tunes of Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles and encounter the grit of the 1990s through the music of Alanis Morissette with Jagged Little Pill. Put on your pink and revel in a light-hearted look at 21st-century female empowerment with Legally Blonde The Musical. From biblical times with Jesus Christ Superstar, to the over-the-top era of the 1980s and Tootsie, to the international shock of 9/11 through Come From Away, these stories will take you on a journey through time. In chronological order, the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight is as follows:

Tootsie - Weekend Special

May 19-21, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar

June 20-25, 2023

Legally Blonde The Musical

July 7-13, 2023

Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles - Weekend Special

July 21-23, 2023

1776

July 25-30, 2023

Jagged Little Pill

August 1-6, 2023

Come From Away

August 29-September 3, 2023

Tickets to Tootsie, Jesus Christ Superstar, Legally Blonde The Musical, Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles, 1776, Jagged Little Pill, and Come From Away will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 25 for a limited time only. Season tickets are still available for renewal available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts, and indoor shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains, and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.