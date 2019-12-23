Sporting Club, National WWI Museum and Memorial, and The Soccer Lot Will Hold the Seventh Annual Truce Tournament

Sporting Club, the National WWI Museum and Memorial and The Soccer Lot will hold the seventh annual Truce Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 26 to commemorate the World War I Christmas Truce.

Activities include a free English Premier League Watch Party with optional all-you-can-eat/drink (beer/bloody marys) buffet and a 3v3 soccer tournament, which will be played on the Southeast Lawn at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The event commemorates the Christmas Truce of 1914, in which the battles of World War I on the Western and Eastern Fronts temporarily subsided. Members of both sides laid down their arms in a time of war to celebrate a day of peace by venturing out to "No Man's Land" to exchange gifts, sing carols and play soccer.

The event also highlights the National WWI Museum and Memorial's online exhibition, The Christmas Truce, Winter 1914, which features essays from renowned scholars about the remarkable event, dozens of first-hand accounts from soldiers on the front lines and a feature allowing anyone to declare their own truce and share via social media.

Registration for the soccer tournament is closed, but patrons can RSVP for the free EPL Watch Party, which features a British pub-themed atmosphere and the ability to watch matches on the Museum and Memorial's 29-foot and 10-foot screens. Breakfast foods, beverages and cocktails will be available for purchase. For more information or to RSVP, visit thetrucekc.com.

In addition to Sporting Club, the National WWI Museum and Memorial and The Soccer Lot, event supporters include State Street, the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund of Kansas City, Mo., Central States Beverages and The Roasterie.





