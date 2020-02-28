SevenDays Presents THE ART OF KINDNESS First Fridays Event March 6

Experience kindness through beauty, color and love at "The Art of Kindness," a special exhibit now under way at the Buttonwood Art Space, 2013 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri. Produced by Faith Always Wins and its annual SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World experiences, this juried art show features the works of 60 Kansas City area professional artists with more than 150 pieces on display.

A special First Friday's reception will be held at the Buttonwood Art Space on March 6, 6-9 p.m. Honorary Chairs of the evening are Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson and his wife, Kristin Richardson, who is a talented dancer and actress. Although Kevin is currently on tour, Kristin Richardson will be in Kansas City to welcome the public to the free event. All the artwork on display is for sale with 50 percent of the proceeds benefiting the 501c-3 Faith Always Wins, a nonprofit organization. Those attending "The Art of Kindness" First Fridays will have the opportunity to learn from representatives of different faiths at this family-friendly event.

"The curated show features works' in diverse artistic mediums such as painting, photography, illustration, collage and textiles with artists all incorporating the theme of kindness into their pieces," said John Knell, SevenDays Planning Committee member and owner of Impact Driven Art

"Both artist originals and prints are being showcased for this very special show."

Mindy Corporon President of Faith Always Wins, said this First Fridays is a beloved pre-event for SevenDays 2020.

"Kansas City's love affair with First Fridays is a perfect platform for our SevenDaysi?? message to engage humans in discovering commonalities while respecting differences," Corporon said. "While one piece of art can be defined five different ways by five viewers...respect is still offered to the artist who took the time and energy for creation. In our daily lives, from the basic understanding as humans, we should take time to respect one another as we walk through life together," she said.

"The Art of Kindness" show will continue at the Buttonwood Art Space through April 23, coinciding with this year's SevenDays (April 21-27). The mission of SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World is to provide opportunities encouraging all people to increase kindness through knowledge, mindset and behaviors. It was created following the 2014 hate crime murders of 14-year-old Reat Underwood, his grandfather Dr. William Corporon and Terri LaManno outside of Jewish facilities.

Art is infused in many elements of SevenDays, including the signature eight buttons created annually by area high school students reflecting each day's themes: LOVE, DISCOVER OTHERS, CONNECT, YOU, ONWARD and GO. Their designs were chosen through a communitywide competition with entries from across the metro region. The SevenDays 2020 buttons are available and may be ordered, free of charge from the SevenDays website, www.GiveSevenDays.org.

For more information about all SevenDays 2020 activities, sponsored events and the Kindness Walk on Sunday, April 26, please visit the web site. www.GiveSevenDays.org





