KIMBERLY AKIMBO Comes to Kansas City in January 2026

The touring Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo is scheduled to open in Kansas City in mid-January 2026 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, marking one of the first major performing arts events in the city’s new year.

The 2023 Tony-winner for Best Musical, based on David Lindsay-Abaire's play of the same title, revolves around a teenage girl named Kimberly Levaco, who suffers from a condition that rapidly accelerates the aging process.Before she has had a chance to venture forth into the world as an adult, she finds herself turning into an old woman. Her story, unfolding like a dark fairy tale, is as whimsical as it is piercing.

Yet the effect is powerfully life-affirming in the way it reminds audiences of the preciousness of the time we have at hand. Full of quirky humor and social satire on grownup immaturity, the musical features a score by Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (lyrics) that will leave you both grinning and deeply touched.

The production will run from Jan. 20 through Jan. 25, 2026.