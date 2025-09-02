STUFF OF DREAMS Will Premiere at The White Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A brand-new musical is about to make its debut in Kansas City. “Stuff of Dreams,” a heartwarming and humorous new production, will have its World Premiere at The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at The J, opening September 13 and running through September 21.

Co-writer Barbra Nichols directs, while fellow co-writer Krista Eyler stars as one of the show’s leads. The show tells the story of a small-town theatre group given the chance to put on a hit Broadway musical. “Stuff of Dreams” is a spirited “show within a show” that celebrates the grit and heart behind every curtain call.

Developed over the past two years, “Stuff of Dreams” is a heartfelt tribute to community theatre and the people who keep it alive.

“This show is our love letter to local theatre,” Nichols said. “We want to show what it takes to keep grassroots theatres going—including the constant financial struggles, collaboration, and dedication of all involved. Many of the characters and situations come from our combined experience of working in community theatre for the past 30+ years.”

Nichols and Eyler initially set out to write a musical version of the cult classic film “Waiting for Guffman,” but when that project stalled, the pair decided to craft their own story drawn from decades of real-life experiences.

“It’s a hilarious, heartwarming musical written specifically for fans of community and musical theatre,” said Jonah Greene, The J’s new Arts & Culture Director. “With its original story and local roots, ‘Stuff of Dreams’ captures the passion, humor, and resilience that define small-town theatre, and we’re thrilled to premiere it on our stage.”