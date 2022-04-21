Performers Selected For 2022 Future Stages Festival

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the line-up of performers who will take the stage during the ninth annual Future Stages Festival. This free community event highlights diverse youth performing artists from the Kansas City region. Performance groups were selected through an application process and represent a variety of performing arts disciplines.

After two years of successful virtual festivals, the Kauffman Center is thrilled to be returning to an in-person format on Sunday, June 12. More than 30 youth performance groups will showcase their talents throughout the day on four stages: Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Helzberg Hall, the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage and the outdoor Community Stage. Additional family-friendly arts activities will be hosted on the south lawn and indoors in Brandmeyer Great Hall.

"It's a wonderful experience to see young performers take the stage during Future Stages Festival," Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said. "It's an event that I, our staff and our community look forward to each year, and we are thrilled to provide this great family-friendly experience in-person once again on Sunday, June 12."a??a??

RSVP to receive updated details regarding the performance and activity schedule in the weeks leading up to Future Stages Festival. Event details, including COVID policies, can be found at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages.

FUTURE STAGES FESTIVAL PERFORMANCES BY:

5 Star Jazz Band

A-Flat Youth Orchestra

AileyCamp The Group

Artful Poetry Youth Winners

Bharathanatyam from Chilanka School of Dance

Camerata Orchestra - Harmony Project KC

Chinese School of Greater Kansas City

Creative Emajinations FreeStyle Dancers

Crescendo in Motion

First Act Dance Company

IGNITE Youth Contemporary Dance Group

Jasmine Dance Group

Kansas City Aerial Arts

Kansas City Institute of Chinese Language and Culture dance team

Kathak Aura

KC Youth Percussion Ensemble

KCYA Community School of the Arts Dancers

Lawrence Arts Center Irish Dancers

Lawrence Ballet Theatre

Los Bailadores de Kansas City

Lyric Singers of St. Joseph Youth Chorale

O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance

Ovation

Priscilla & Dana's Tap Dance Company

Rebel Song Academy by Art as Mentorship

Refine The Studio

St. Joseph Arts Academy

St. Joseph Arts Showcase

Starlight Stars

Storybook Theatre

The Kansas City Boys Choir and The Kansas City Girls Choir

The Last Carnival

The Young MAIsterSingers

Youth Symphony of Kansas City Summer High School Band Ensemble

The festival is FREE and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages to receive the latest event updates and schedule for performances and activities. Registration is optional, but encouraged, and no tickets will be issued. Parking is available in the Arts District Garage for $10 per vehicle.