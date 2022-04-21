Performers Selected For 2022 Future Stages Festival
Kauffman Center's ninth annual festival features more than 30 youth performance groups.
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the line-up of performers who will take the stage during the ninth annual Future Stages Festival. This free community event highlights diverse youth performing artists from the Kansas City region. Performance groups were selected through an application process and represent a variety of performing arts disciplines.
After two years of successful virtual festivals, the Kauffman Center is thrilled to be returning to an in-person format on Sunday, June 12. More than 30 youth performance groups will showcase their talents throughout the day on four stages: Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Helzberg Hall, the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage and the outdoor Community Stage. Additional family-friendly arts activities will be hosted on the south lawn and indoors in Brandmeyer Great Hall.
"It's a wonderful experience to see young performers take the stage during Future Stages Festival," Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said. "It's an event that I, our staff and our community look forward to each year, and we are thrilled to provide this great family-friendly experience in-person once again on Sunday, June 12."a??a??
RSVP to receive updated details regarding the performance and activity schedule in the weeks leading up to Future Stages Festival. Event details, including COVID policies, can be found at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages.
FUTURE STAGES FESTIVAL PERFORMANCES BY:
- 5 Star Jazz Band
- A-Flat Youth Orchestra
- AileyCamp The Group
- Artful Poetry Youth Winners
- Bharathanatyam from Chilanka School of Dance
- Camerata Orchestra - Harmony Project KC
- Chinese School of Greater Kansas City
- Creative Emajinations FreeStyle Dancers
- Crescendo in Motion
- First Act Dance Company
- IGNITE Youth Contemporary Dance Group
- Jasmine Dance Group
- Kansas City Aerial Arts
- Kansas City Institute of Chinese Language and Culture dance team
- Kathak Aura
- KC Youth Percussion Ensemble
- KCYA Community School of the Arts Dancers
- Lawrence Arts Center Irish Dancers
- Lawrence Ballet Theatre
- Los Bailadores de Kansas City
- Lyric Singers of St. Joseph Youth Chorale
- O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance
- Ovation
- Priscilla & Dana's Tap Dance Company
- Rebel Song Academy by Art as Mentorship
- Refine The Studio
- St. Joseph Arts Academy
- St. Joseph Arts Showcase
- Starlight Stars
- Storybook Theatre
- The Kansas City Boys Choir and The Kansas City Girls Choir
- The Last Carnival
- The Young MAIsterSingers
- Youth Symphony of Kansas City Summer High School Band Ensemble
The festival is FREE and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages to receive the latest event updates and schedule for performances and activities. Registration is optional, but encouraged, and no tickets will be issued. Parking is available in the Arts District Garage for $10 per vehicle.