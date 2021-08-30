Midwest Trust Center Presents New Dance Partners at Yardley Hall

Emily Behrmann, Executive Director for the Midwest Trust Center Series, today announced the collaborative partners for the eighth annual New Dance Partners, featuring four world premieres of new commissioned works by four local dance companies and world-renowned choreographers.

The 2021 New Dance Partners includes Kansas City Ballet working with Irene Rodriguez; Owen/Cox Dance Group working with Sidra Bell; Störling Dance Theatre working with Carolyn Dorfman; and Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company working with Roni Koresh.

Performances will be held September 17 at 8 p.m. and September 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Yardley Hall (Midwest Trust Center, Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210).

Artistic Advisor for New Dance Partners is Michael Uthoff. Burke Brown is the lighting designer. High res photos with IDs can be found here.

Since 2013 New Dance Partners, a project to encourage new work in dance, has been produced by the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College to further artistic growth in dance by creating new work and encouraging collaboration between Kansas City arts organizations. Local, professional dance companies are featured, and new works commissioned on their behalf are set by established choreographers. Kansas City Ballet, Owen/Cox Dance Group and Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company have participated since its inception.

Emily Behrmann, Executive Director of the Midwest Trust Center, said, "We're thrilled about New Dance Partners 2021, our eighth-year commissioning and premiering new works in dance. Last year we were proud to continue the project virtually, allowing choreographers and companies to continue their collaborations, but we are thrilled to be back in Yardley Hall with audiences this year! After this year's project concludes, we'll have commissioned over 30 new works, a great accomplishment under the best of circumstances! We're particularly grateful for generous support from the Richard J. Stern Foundation, Commerce Bank, Trustee, and the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, as part of their New Dance Lab. It's gratifying to see all of us come together to work on this beautiful collection of choreography, specially created for Greater Kansas City artists. I encourage everyone to come and see these performances. You will love what you see!"

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445.