Martina McBride and Black Violin Join Kauffman Center Presents Series

Today, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced two performances including American country music singer-songwriter Martina McBride and dynamic string duo Black Violin.

Martina McBride will perform on April 2 in Muriel Kauffman Theatre as part of the Kauffman Center Presents 2019-2020 season. Tickets for the event range from $39 to $119, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7.

The Kauffman Center Presents Series welcomes the return of classical-meets-hip-hop duo Black Violin to perform in the 10th anniversary season of the Kauffman Center Presents series that begins in July 2020.

Black Violin will perform on October 6, returning for a third time to the Muriel Kauffman Theatre stage after nearly sold-out performances in fall 2016 and 2018. Violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus have crafted a style often described as "classical boom," aiming to change perceptions of both classical and hip-hop music. Tickets range from $29 to $59, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, February 7.

Tickets for both events will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org.





