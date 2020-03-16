MTH Cancels Performances of CAROUSEL

After careful consideration, and due to the developments resulting from COVID-19 and the recommendations by the CDC, as well as local mandates from Mayor Quinton Lucas, MTH has made the decision to postpone our upcoming production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL.

The following statement has been made:

This was a difficult decision; however, we feel it is critical, the correct course of action, the socially responsible decision, and the best thing to do in service of our extraordinary Kansas City community.

This as well as the cancellation of various public events in and around Kansas City will have very real financial consequences for theaters and theater artists. As a nonprofit arts organization, MTH relies heavily on the support of donors, subscribers and single ticket buyers. Exchanging your ticket or transferring the value to a donation supports MTH during these uncertain times and we appreciate your consideration. All CAROUSEL ticket holders will receive an email and a phone call from our box office about new production dates and additional ticket options.

It is impossible to cancel performances without creating lasting hardships for our company, our staff, and our artists. Much time, effort, heart and soul has been poured into bringing you this 75th anniversary production of CAROUSEL, the largest production in MTH history; we ask for your patience and support during this difficult time. Your support is critical right now, as we navigate these challenges.

The work we do as Theater Artists is designed to bring us all together, and we look forward to doing that again soon.

We will gather again, until then, stay safe and take care of each other.





