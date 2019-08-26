Kenny Broberg to Perform in Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Kenny Broberg, Van Cliburn Silver Medalist, Park ICM piano master's candidate, and, most recently, International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition Bronze Medalist, will return to perform for Kansas City audiences as part of Stanislav & Friends, September 20, in Helzberg Hall. Kenny, 25, won the Bronze Medal at The International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in June. He was the only American to make the finals.

Considered THE competition in the international music community, the International Tchaikovsky Competition began in 1958. The main purpose of the musical competition is revealing new talent. And Kenny's star has been rising rapidly since then.

Kenny Broberg rose to international fame after winning the Silver Medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas. Coached by Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Stanislav Ioudenitch, Kenny won with performances marked by "an imaginative shaping of themes, revelation of inner voices, and a unfailing sense of momentum." (Texas Classical Review)

Since winning the Tchaikovsky bronze medal in June, Kenny is in hot demand, has met with agency representation, and is literally being asked to perform all over the world with world-renowned conductors in world-class performing venues. When he's not touring, Kenny will be pursuing a master's degree in piano performance with Stanislav Ioudenitch at the Park International Center for Music.

Kenny will be joined on the Stanislav & Friends Program by the following musicians, all from Park ICM:

Stanislav Ioudenitch, Piano - Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Park ICM Founder and Director Park ICM Piano Studio.

Behzod Abduraimov, Piano - London International Piano Competition Gold Medalist, protégé of Stanislav Ioudenitch and Artist in Residence, Park ICM.

Maria Ioudenitch, Violin - Daughter of Stanislav Ioudenitch and incredible musician in her own right, Maria is a Master's Candidate at New England Conservatory of Music.

Daniel Veis, Cello - International Tchaikovsky Cello Competition Gold Medalist and Director Cello Studio at Park ICM.

Ben Sayevich, Violin - Recipient of the American-Israeli Cultural Foundation Award and Director of Violin Studio at Park ICM.

Igor Khukhua, Violin - Silver Medalist in Russian National Music Competition, First Prize at Naftzger Artists Competition.

Dilshod Narzilleav, Cello - Grand Prize Uzbekistan Republic Competition, Winner Wichita Symphony Young Artist Competition, Cello Division.

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, Piano - Gold Medal Chopin International Piano Competition, Collaborative Piano Director Park ICM.

Tickets for Stanislav & Friends begin at $75 (plus the Kauffman Center fee of $7) and are available at ICM.Park.EDU. Parking at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is $10. Seating is limited to those sections immediately surrounding the stage, creating an intimate "salon" feel to the evening.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You