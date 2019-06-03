Kansas City's Largest Quilt Festival Anticipated To Draw 10,000 Attendees

The Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival today announced the third annual Biennial Quilt Festival taking place Wednesday, June 12 - Saturday, June 15 at the Overland Park Convention Center. The festival is open to the public with tickets starting at $17 per day at the door.

Since 2015, quilt guilds from all over the region have come together to showcase quilts and learn new techniques through classes and lectures taught by a national education staff at Kansas City's largest quilt festival with an anticipated 10,000 attendees expected this year.

"We are fast becoming the place to be in the quilting world," Carol Russell, KCRGF President, said. "The festival is hosted by 18 participating guilds throughout the area who come together to volunteer their time and effort to provide an amazing quilting experience right here in Kansas City."

There will be traditional, modern, and art quilts along with the newest trends in quilting for the public to view. Two featured special collections include, Cynthia Parry's Tsunami Tribute and a collection of traditional quilts by Jo Morton.

New to the festival is Preview Night to benefit two charities-The Sewing Labs and Once We Were Refugees. The evening will include a mini quilt auction, meet and greet with celebrity educators, music by Calypso Bluz and the opportunity to shop with vendors and see over 600 quilts.

Talented quilter and musician, Ricky Tims, will also perform two concerts, the first on Thursday, June 13 and the other Friday, June 14 both at The Jewish Community Center's White Theater.

Parking for the event is free. To learn more about the Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival, visit kcrqf.com. Overland Park Convention Center: 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas 66211





