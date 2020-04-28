Kansas City Public Theatre Extends Online 10-Minute Play Project





May 4th

Kansas City Public Theatre's Online 10-Minute Play Project is extended to 2 nights! A talented cast of actors will read LIVE via the Kansas City Public TheatreFacebook page on May 4th and May 5th at 7:30 PM



There Are No Small Parts by Bryan Colley & Tara Varney

Dirt by Brian Duskey

Warning Order by Justin Mohn

Mount McKinley by Jessie Salsbury

Shivaree! by Emmaline McCabe

LaDeath by SaVaughn McClaine

The Sweater by Kevin King



May 5th

Will You? by LaCherish Lanese

It Ain't Over 'til the Pink Lady Sings by Allison Fradkin

Bluehair by Lainie Vansant

Witch Bottle by Christie Kennard

Whisper Music by Lindsday Adams

Miss Hedda and her Seagull by Jessica Whitfield

The Ditch by Russell Langdon



Viewers will be able to find the live video on their Facebook page and they will post a link in the discussion page of the Facebook event. Viewers can like their page to get notified when the event starts.

https://www.facebook.com/kcpublictheatre/





