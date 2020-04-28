Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Kansas City Public Theatre Extends Online 10-Minute Play Project

Article Pixel Apr. 28, 2020  
Kansas City Public Theatre Extends Online 10-Minute Play ProjectKansas City Public Theatre's Online 10-Minute Play Project is extended to 2 nights! A talented cast of actors will read LIVE via the Kansas City Public Theatre
Facebook page on May 4th and May 5th at 7:30 PM



May 4th


There Are No Small Parts by Bryan Colley & Tara Varney
Dirt by Brian Duskey
Warning Order by Justin Mohn
Mount McKinley by Jessie Salsbury
Shivaree! by Emmaline McCabe
LaDeath by SaVaughn McClaine
The Sweater by Kevin King

May 5th

Will You? by LaCherish Lanese
It Ain't Over 'til the Pink Lady Sings by Allison Fradkin
Bluehair by Lainie Vansant
Witch Bottle by Christie Kennard
Whisper Music by Lindsday Adams
Miss Hedda and her Seagull by Jessica Whitfield
The Ditch by Russell Langdon

Viewers will be able to find the live video on their Facebook page and they will post a link in the discussion page of the Facebook event. Viewers can like their page to get notified when the event starts.

https://www.facebook.com/kcpublictheatre/



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • WITCH, INDECENT and More Announced as Recipients of 2019 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards
  • Pacific Symphony Cancels Concerts Through June 30
  • BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
  • L.A. Theatre Works Streams Recordings Featuring Alan Alda, Nathan Lane and More