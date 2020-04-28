Kansas City Public Theatre Extends Online 10-Minute Play Project
Facebook page on May 4th and May 5th at 7:30 PM
May 4th
There Are No Small Parts by Bryan Colley & Tara Varney
Dirt by Brian Duskey
Warning Order by Justin Mohn
Mount McKinley by Jessie Salsbury
Shivaree! by Emmaline McCabe
LaDeath by SaVaughn McClaine
The Sweater by Kevin King
May 5th
Will You? by LaCherish Lanese
It Ain't Over 'til the Pink Lady Sings by Allison Fradkin
Bluehair by Lainie Vansant
Witch Bottle by Christie Kennard
Whisper Music by Lindsday Adams
Miss Hedda and her Seagull by Jessica Whitfield
The Ditch by Russell Langdon
Viewers will be able to find the live video on their Facebook page and they will post a link in the discussion page of the Facebook event. Viewers can like their page to get notified when the event starts.
https://www.facebook.com/kcpublictheatre/