Kansas City Ballet Cancels Remainder of 2020-21 Season

Kansas City Ballet has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19.

Over the next several months, the company will be presenting a series of online performances of new choreography by several gifted choreographers. Details on these exciting events will be forthcoming soon.

Options for ticketholders:

To benefit Kansas City Ballet most, you may gift all or a portion of your remaining ticket value.

CLICK HERE TO GIFT YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

You will join hundreds of your fellow patrons in taking this step to ensure the Ballet's future.

You may choose to keep your ticket value on your account. This value may be used through December 31, 2021. If you choose to have your tickets refunded, the company will begin that process once you contact the box office.

Learn more at https://kcballet.org/coronavirus-update/.