KC Ballet To Perform SWAN LAKE Next Month

The 2019-2020 Season continues with the highly anticipated return of record-breaking and critically acclaimed Swan Lake. It features choreography by Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

Peter I. Tchaikovsky's score will be performed by Kansas City Symphony, conducted by Kansas City Ballet Music Director Ramona Pansegrau. Swan Lake runs February 14-23 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. When Kansas City Ballet premiered Swan Lake in 2016, the production broke all previous repertory box office records for ticket sales.

This eternal love story involves the sorcerer Von Rothbart who captures the beautiful Princess Odette and turns her into a swan. His evil spell can only be broken when a young prince pledges his love and marries her. Should he betray her, she will remain a swan forever.

Carney stated, "Continuing our 2019-2020 Season is the mesmerizing Swan Lake. I am so thrilled to see our dancers get another opportunity to perform this defining work for our audiences. Additionally, the group of swans comprising the corps de ballet must breathe and move almost as one-the quintessential example of precision and timing. It isn't any wonder this spectacular ballet has withstood the test of time, and it's an honor and a privilege to present it again."

Visit www.kcballet.org for more information about Kansas City Ballet's 2019-2020 season





