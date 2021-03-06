Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 6, 2021  
Hollister High School Theatre Department Presents BYE BYE BIRDIE

The Tiger Theatre Company's spring musical is "Bye Bye Birdie" by Michael Stewart. There are two casts for this production. The Saturday afternoon will be the understudy performance.

Admission:
$5 for Students
$8 for Adults

A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great songs to walk away singing, and a hilarious script, Birdie continues to thrill audiences around the world.

Masks or face coverings will be required.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/432317178218198/.


