HAMILTON Rescheduled to March 2023 at the Music Hall

The Broadway In Kansas City Series will now be opening with Tootsie.

May. 4, 2021 Â 
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - The Broadway In Kansas City Series announced this morning that the Broadway tour of HAMILTON, originally scheduled for Sept. 28 - Oct. 10 at the Music Hall, has now been rescheduled to March 21 - April 2, 2023.

"We're disappointed that our Hamilton dates need to shift a bit later, but understand that the complexity of relaunching these enormous tours will sometimes necessitate change. In order to accommodate the continued impact of Covid-19 on the touring Broadway industry, it is necessary to move our Hamilton dates." Said Leslie Broecker of Broadway Across America, "We're thrilled to open our season with TOOTSIE. It's a wonderful musical that our audiences will love and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to the theatre."

March 21 - April 2, 2023

Please Note: BroadwayInKC.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Music Hall or Kauffman Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to the shows in the BROADWAY IS BACK IN KANSAS CITY SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.


