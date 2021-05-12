First Artifacts Placed For Touring Exhibition 'Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.'

Four massive, original concrete posts along with barbed and high-voltage wire used as fencing to surround and divide the Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp are the first of over 700 artifacts installed as part of the touring exhibition, Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away., presented by Bank of America.

Originally used to prevent prisoners from escaping Auschwitz, these historic and imposing posts stand over 13 feet tall. High-voltage electric and barbed wire guaranteed their effectiveness, along with SS Guards trained to shoot any inmate who came near the fence.

"Today, these artifacts - along with others - serve as visual symbols of death camps created during World War II by Nazi Germany," George Guastello, president and CEO, Union Station said. "They also stand to remind and warn the world that these human atrocities happened not long ago and not far away."

The four massive concrete posts are original artifacts from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum. Established in 1947 thanks to the efforts of survivors, the Museum preserves the two largest parts of the concentration and extermination camp complex: Auschwitz I and Auschwitz II-Birkenau totaling some 500 acres with 155 historical buildings and about 300 ruins, including the ruins of gas chambers and crematoria. In addition to the unique collections and surviving fragments of the post-camp archives, these relics - including the fence line section -- represent a tangible, lasting trace of the tragedy of one million three hundred thousand people, mainly Jews, but also Poles, Roma and Sinti, as well as Soviet prisoners of war and many others.

"The Auschwitz space, including the authentic and exhibition space, cannot simply be approached from a historical perspective," Dr. Piotr M. A. Cywiński, Director, Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, said. "This is because it is not just a historical narrative. It is a story about people, about their possibilities, limits, endurance, or human choices in situations beyond imaginable extremes. It is a story about humans. It is about the victims of those times and the cruelty of the perpetrators, but it is also a powerful warning to us, the post-war and present-day generations. Thus, it is the only way one can comprehend the profundity of the cry "Never again." Undoubtedly, one can leave an exhibition such as the one on display in Kansas City more historically informed. That in and of itself is of some value. However, one can also leave it with a sense of moral anxiety, an enormous obligation to take and accept responsibility for the world around us - both the near and distant. For we are all one humanity."

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. will open on June 14, 2021 and explores the dual identity of the camp as a physical location-the largest documented mass murder site in human history-and as a symbol of the borderless manifestation of hatred and human barbarity. The exhibit features more than 700 original artifacts and 400 photographs, many of which have never been publicly available. The story will unfold across Union Station's expansive 20,000 sqf Bank of America Gallery and introduce objects and survivor testimony through 20 thematic galleries. Audio guides will be available and included with admission.

Once again, Bank of America -- the presenting sponsor -- continues their tradition of bringing stories and histories of great importance to local, regional and national audiences who visit Union Station. And pre-opening tickets have already been secured by guests from 38 different States in anticipation of this unique and profoundly important presentation.

All admission tickets are offered on a reserved date and time basis and are currently available only at Union Station's Ticket Office or online at unionstation.org.