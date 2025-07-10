Cast & Creatives Announced For CATS At Music Theater Heritage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Cats, running August 7–31, 2025. The musical will be staged in MTH’s Grand Theater for a 16-performance run, directed by Chief Executive and Artistic Director Tim Scott.

Headlining the production are Kansas City favorites Lauren Braton as Grizzabella, Eric Geil as Rum Tum Tugger, and Ron Lackey as Old Deuteronomy. The cast also includes Christopher Barksdale as Gus, the Theater Cat; Bryce Bayer as Munkustrap; Tessa Brethowr as Bombalurina; Rachel Curry as Rumpleteaser; Angel Z Duong as Demeter; Tony Pulford as Mungojerrie; Sasha Reid as Jennyanydots; Scotty Sharp as Mr. Mistoffelees; Weston Thomas as Skimbleshanks; and Maryann Traxler as Jellylorum.

Originally presented by MTH in 2018 to sold-out audiences, this record-setting production of Cats returns with explosive hip-hop and street jazz choreography, reimagining Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical within a vibrant, larger-than-life junkyard playground.

“In some ways I consider Cats to be my signature artistic piece,” said director Tim Scott. “It’s amazing to see all the fun and unique regional interpretations over the last few years, from Ballroom Cats to Circus Cats to western Cats—it just shows how malleable the Jellicles really are. I’m really excited to see our funky and fresh interpretation take shape in the Grand Theater.”

The creative team includes music director Ty Tuttle, scenic designer Yi-Chien Lee, choreographer Courtney Germany, sound designer Jon Robertson, lighting designer Danny Lawrence, Costume Designer Georgianna Londré, associate director Emily Shackelford, and stage manager Lacey Willis. The five-piece ensemble features Ty Tuttle on piano, Kassie Ferrero on bass, Kyle Brown on drums, Nate Nall on trumpet, and Michael Prucha on woodwinds.

Performances will take place at Music Theater Heritage, located on the 4th floor of Crown Center, 2450 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108. Tickets start at $45 and are available at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.