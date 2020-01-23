Carlsen Center Presents Winterlude - Sax & Violins at Polsky Theatre

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with Winterlude - Sax & Violins on Sunday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. in Polsky Theatre.

In Sax and Violins, eight instruments join together to create a divine sound experience. A jazz quartet and a string quartet perform original music by Gerald Spaits as well arrangements from Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, the Beatles and more, exploring new possibilities by combining differing genres in an improvisational setting. Musicians include Charles Perkins (alto sax, bass clarinet), Rich Wheeler (tenor and soprano sax), Gerald Spaits (bass), Brian Steever (drums), Adam Galblum (violin), Coleen Dieker (violin), Alyssa Bell (viola), and Justin Cowart (cello).

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445 for $25. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





