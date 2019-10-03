Carlsen Center Presents Jake Shimabukuro At Yardley Hall

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with Jake Shimabukuro, Ukulele, on Sunday, October 27, 7 p.m. in Yardley Hall. High res photos with IDs can be found here. Video can be found here.

Master of the ukulele, his rock and pop performances have become one of the hottest tickets around. Jake Shimabukuro captured colors and moods never associated with the ukulele before with his deeply beautiful and original take on George Harrison's ballad "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." In 2006 his video went viral and a star was born. Since then he has performed around the world, bringing the power of this instrument to legions of new ukulele fans. His latest record, "The Greatest Day," features some of Shimabukuro's most imaginative and adventuresome playing yet, this time with two guitarists. Now you can see this musical marvel perform a collection of original compositions and transcendent covers live at Yardley Hall.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





