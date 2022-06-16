BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Kansas City This Month

Starlight will go blue with the return of Blue Man Group June 24-26! For three nights only, join us for the euphoric celebration of the human connection that is Blue Man Group. Blue Man Group is known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters, and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group has appeared countless times on hit shows including "Dancing with the Stars," "The Tonight Show," "Arrested Development," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and more!

"Being different and thinking outside of the box is what the Blue Man Group is known for," said Rich Baker, President + CEO. "A sonic wave of visual sensory overland makes the Blue Man Group's performance one of a kind."

Tickets to Blue Man Group are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

About the Show:

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it's your turn! It's everything you know and love about Blue Man Group-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

About the Production:

Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

Every Blue Man Group performance is a party! While this production is friendly for the whole family, it does feature loud music, bright lighting, strobe lights, haze, and other atmospheric effects. Please be aware that there are moments of audience participation and that certain physical elements of the show, including paint and other non-toxic materials, may reach some members of the audience.

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets to Blue Man Group are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2022 Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.