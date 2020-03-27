BE MORE CHILL Canceled at the Arts And Heritage Center

The Theatre in the Park has released the following statement regarding Be More Chill:

The TIP staff is sad to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to cancel BE MORE CHILL at the Arts and Heritage Center. Please know that this decision was not made lightly. As we all know, the situation in our world is very fluid and things are changing all the time and the reality is that there are currently too many unknowns to continue with Be More Chill.

An email regarding refunds and exchanges has been sent to ticket holders. If you have not received this email please contact April Kobetz, TIP Admin Asst., at april.kobetz@jocogov.org.

We appreciate your patronage and hope that you will join us as our season continues later this year.

Well wishes,

The TIP Staff





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You