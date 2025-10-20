& JULIET North American Tour to Play Kansas City Music Hall This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PNC Broadway in Kansas City will present the North American touring production of the hit musical & JULIET at the Kansas City Music Hall from November 18–23, 2025, as part of the 2025–2026 PNC Broadway in Kansas City series.

About the Musical

The hilarious, high-energy musical & JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, asking: what if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? In this bold and joy-filled retelling, Juliet rewrites her destiny in a story bursting with pop anthems and vibrant theatricality.

Featuring songs by legendary Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, a book by Emmy Award winner David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy winner Jennifer Weber, the show opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues to play to sold-out houses and break box office records.

The musical’s chart-topping soundtrack includes “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”—all hits from Max Martin’s unparalleled catalogue.

Creative Team

The full creative team for the North American tour includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Orchestrations & Arrangements). The tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo, with U.S. casting by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA.

The Broadway and touring productions are executive produced by Eva Price, and produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, and Eva Price.

Since premiering at the Manchester Opera House in 2019, & Juliet has played on four continents, earning three Olivier Awards and six WhatsOnStage Awards in London’s West End. The musical broke box office records in Toronto and on Broadway, and has since launched productions in Australia, the UK, and Germany—the latter marking its first translated production.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET, released by Atlantic Records in October 2022, is available on all major streaming platforms.

The musical will play eight performances, with tickets now available at BroadwayInKC.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group sales for parties of 10 or more can be arranged by emailing Groups@ATGuild.org.