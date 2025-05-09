MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Concert Experience is Coming to the Toyosu Cultural Center Grand Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four accomplished musicians will unite for a magical evening of cross-genre musical exploration at the Toyosu Cultural Center Grand Hall. "Music Of The Night" features an innovative program blending classical, jazz, musical theater, and tango performed by award-winning artists in a mesmerizing candlelit setting.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM, for 120 minutes (including a 20-minute intermission) at Toyosu Civic Center Hall.

Featured artists include Arisa Ishii (Piano), Seika Utsumi (Piano), Kazue Kiyono (Vocal), and Eri Masaoka (Violin).

About the Performance

"Music Of The Night" transcends traditional concert boundaries by bringing together musicians from diverse backgrounds and specialties. The program seamlessly weaves between different musical configurations-solo performances, duets, trios, quartets, and piano four-hands-creating a dynamic and ever-changing musical landscape.

The concert delivers professional-caliber musicianship while remaining accessible to audience members of all ages, from infants to seniors. Concert-goers will be treated to bilingual emcees in both Japanese and English, making this an ideal event for international visitors.

Adding to the enchanting atmosphere, the stage will be adorned with safe, battery-operated LED candles, creating a visual spectacle to complement the musical journey.

Program Highlights

The diverse repertoire will include:

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" Medley

"West Side Story" Selections

Classical masterpieces including Fritz Kreisler's "Liebesleid" (Love's Sorrow)

Ballet music featuring Tchaikovsky's "Swan"

Broadway favorites from "Wicked" and "Funny Girl"

Jazz standards, French chansons, and Argentine tangos

