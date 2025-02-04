Feature: Universal Studios Japan X DETECTIVE CONAN: STEP INTO THE WORLD OF ULTIMATE DEDUCTION!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Detective Conan: The Escape - Prologue to the Flashback: One of the attractions of Universal Cool Japan 2025, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year at USJ. Participants immerse themselves in the meticulously recreated world of Detective Conan, using both their intellect and physical movement to solve puzzles and identify the true culprit. Players can utilize various items to assist popular characters such as Conan and Toru Amuro, making for the ultimate detective showdown. The event features dynamic live-action performances by real actors, offering an unprecedented level of immersion.

.

The Story Unfolds at Beika City Science Museum

You are invited to the grand reopening event of the historic Beika City Science Museum, where they encounter familiar faces like Conan, the Detective Boys, Kogoro Mouri, and Toru Amuro. A science show and a symposium on law and science are scheduled for the day, with notable professors and Kogoro's wife, lawyer Eri Kisaki, among the invited guests. However, just before the symposium begins, the security system suddenly activates, trapping everyone inside the building with a bomb. Can you decipher the clues, defuse the bomb and expose the culprit behind this crisis?

Spectacular Opening and Lifelike Character Portrayals

The show kicks off with key characters such as Toru Amuro, Ran Mouri, Kogoro Mouri, and Eri Kisaki appearing on stage, instantly drawing the audience into the world of Detective Conan. Their speech, mannerisms, and even walking styles are flawlessly recreated, making it feel as if the anime characters have come to life.

As the characters gather, the presence of the hidden bomb is revealed. Participants, equipped with tablets, walk through the four-story museum, solving puzzles and advancing through the mystery.

An Evolved Gaming Experience and an Elaborate Storyline

This year’s event introduces more frequent hints, reducing the chances of participants getting stuck, thus improving the overall experience. The balance of challenge and pacing allows guests to fully enjoy the thrill of deduction.

At the end of the time limit, all participants gather at a designated location for a final answer session, where the full picture of the case is unveiled. The emotional depth of the culprit’s confession scene even brings some to tears.

Thrilling Stunts and Immersive Staging

The moments when Kogoro shows his cool side or his interactions with Eri, which draw enthusiastic cheers, are not be missed. Additionally, the intense live-action sequences featuring Amuro and Ran provide an adrenaline-pumping experience, making this event far more than just a stage show.

Humorous elements infused throughout the production, reflecting Osaka’s signature comedic style, ensure a well-rounded entertainment experience. Iconic scenes from the original series are faithfully reproduced, highlighting the event’s high quality.

A Thrilling Experience You’ll Keep Coming Back For

At the conclusion, individual rankings and completion percentages are displayed, adding an element of competition and accomplishment.

There are elements throughout the experience that encourage you to test your deductive skills and strive for a higher evaluation.

Running until June 30, this attraction is worth experiencing multiple times to discover new details and relive the excitement.

Immerse yourself in the world of Detective Conan and enjoy the ultimate mystery-solving experience with Detective Conan: The Escape - Prologue to the Flashback. Be sure to make its captivating charm a part of your own unforgettable experience.

More from Detective Conan World — The Detective Mystery Restaurant

Detective Conan Mystery Restaurant

Universal Cool Japan 2025’s Detective Conan: The World is not limited to the real escape game, Detective Conan: The Escape - Prologue to the Flashback. Another highlight is Detective Conan Mystery Restaurant, an live mystery restaurant that has garnered immense attention.

Guests can enjoy a meal while actively participating in a live mystery drama unfolding right before their eyes. With the characters vividly brought to life, the story progresses as guests become part of the action—a truly special experience awaits, where you can step right into the world of Detective Conan.

.

Sota Fukushi Experiencing "Peril at the Masquerade"

In addition to Detective Conan World, another immersive mystery show, Peril at the Masquerade - Inspired by Keigo Higashino's Masquerade Series, is also part of the event lineup. A detailed report on this attraction and the grand opening ceremony of Universal Cool Japan’s 10th anniversary, held on January 23 and featuring a surprise appearance by Sota Fukushi, is available in the article below:

→ Feature: 10 Years of Universal Cool Japan -Explore Detective Conan and Beyond

.

Meticulously Crafted Collaboration Foods

The park also offers unique collaboration food items exclusive to Universal Cool Japan, featuring an irresistible lineup inspired by Detective Conan.

"In Pursuit! Bread Bowl Braised Beef — Spicy Tomato"

/ "Go! Go! Go! Conan's Passion Fruit and Lemon Drink"

In Pursuit! Bread Bowl Braised Beef — Spicy Tomato

This dish evokes the thrill of Conan’s high-speed chases on his turbo engine skateboard. The stew features tender, slow-cooked beef in a rich, spicy tomato broth. It can be enjoyed directly from the bread bowl or paired with the accompanying bread for a different texture.

Go! Go! Go! Conan's Passion Fruit and Lemon Drink (Hot/Iced)

Inspired by the energy and momentum of the soccer ball Conan has just kicked, this refreshing drink combines the tangy flavors of passion fruit and lemon. Available in both hot and iced versions, it’s the perfect refresher after an intense attraction experience.

A Treasure Trove of Exclusive Merchandise

T-shirt and Dangle Plush Toys

A wide range of original merchandise, meticulously crafted by the production team, is available—must-have items for any Conan fan.

Park-exclusive T-shirt

This striking Park-exclusive artwork on T-shirt features Conan alongside Kogoro and members of the Nagano Prefectural Police. A must-have for fans, this stylish design lets you immerse yourself even further into Detective Conan: The World!

Dangle Plush Toy ー Conan Edogawa

This plush, complete with a voice-changing bowtie design on the back, is a precisely crafted item that allows fans to bring a piece of Detective Conan into their daily lives.

Additional merchandise includes a pouch inspired by Kogoro Mouri Detective Agency and APTX-4869-themed ramune candies, offering a variety of exciting collectibles.

An Unparalleled Immersive Entertainment Experience

With its exceptional attention to detail and immersive entertainment, Universal Cool Japan 2025 at Usj offers a truly extraordinary experience. The first phase runs until June 30 (Detective Conan Mystery Restaurant until June 1), but the depth of its attractions ensures that one visit is not enough to take it all in. Return visits are highly encouraged to fully appreciate the evolution and excitement of this event.

Photo Credit :[TM & © Universal Studios. All rights reserved. Detective Conan by Gosho Aoyama (published in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine) © 2025 GOSHO AOYAMA/DETECTIVE CONAN COMMITTEE © SCRAP ©Keigo Higashino/SHUEISHA]

[Recommended Related Articles]

Comments