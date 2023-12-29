Interview: Mackenyu [Tokyo Comic Con 2023 Ambassador]

Mackenyu: Known worldwide for his role as Zoro in the live-action "ONE PIECE"series. He won the Newcomer of the Year at the Awards of the Japanese Academy for his role in the movie "Chihayafuru". His major works include the movie "Rurouni Kenshin" series and the "Fullmetal Alchemist" series. He served as the ambassador for Tokyo Comic Con 2023, held from December 8th for three days. "Tokyo Comic Con" is a pop culture festival that provides opportunities for communication with celebrities and exhibits props used in movies. Here, we bring you the interview with Mackenyu on the first day.

[Must-see for fans! Scroll down for a more detailed long version]

*[Excerpt from Mackenyu's appearance scene! The grand finale of Tokyo Comic Con 2023 is here]

Tokyo Comic Con has opened. How do you fell?

I really thought it was wonderful. I haven't done anything related the Con yet; I just went up on stage today, so I hope to meet various people from now on.

How did you feel when you first heard about being the ambassador for Tokyo Comic Con this time?

I was genuinely happy. I've been to comic cons in various countries, but being able to participate in the comic con in Japan and being an ambassador feel special. I was looking forward to it.

What are you looking forward to at Tokyo Comic Con this time?

This is the only place where I can meet so many fans, so I'm looking forward to such precious time.

What is your image of a hero?

I'll make it myself a few years from now. Please look forward to it!

Please tell us about your enthusiasm as an ambassador.

I just sincerely hope that more people will enjoy it. This kind of event only happens once a year, so please enjoy meeting your favorite celebrity actors.

Is there anyone you would be excited to meet yourself?

Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor). I met them, and I was like, “Wow!" I just had a normal greeting with them though.

Do you have any memories from when you were a child, imitating or playing pretend?

There's only Yagyu Jubei (lol). I was in an environment full of swords. When I cut the students of my father's school, they reacted very well. It was fun, so I kept doing it.

Looking back on 2023, how was this year for you?

It was truly a happy year. "ONE PIECE" was also released, and it became a work loved by many people, so I'm looking forward to next year even more.

If you were to choose a kanji character to represent this year, what would it be?

“幸(Ko).” It was a happy year.

Please share your enthusiasm for next year.

I will participate in high-anticipated works like ONE PIECE Season 2, so I want to make a good work that surpasses Season 1. Please look forward to it.

[A must-see for fans! Detailed long version]

Tokyo Comic Con has opened. How do you fell?

I really thought it was wonderful. What surprised me the most was that sushi was there. There was a sushi counter, and some chef came from Ginza, and it was amazing. I had sushi, and it was great. I haven't done anything related the Con yet; I just went up on stage today, so I hope to meet various people from now on.

By the way, what kind of sushi did you have?

Tuna and shellfish. It was delicious.

How did you feel when you first heard about being the ambassador for Tokyo Comic Con this time?

I was genuinely happy. I've been to comic cons in various countries, but being able to participate in the comic con in Japan and being an ambassador feel special. I was looking forward to it.

What are you looking forward to at Tokyo Comic Con this time?

This is the only place where I can meet so many fans, so I'm looking forward to such precious time.

What is your image of a hero?

I wonder who it would be. Who is it... a hero... I'll make it myself a few years from now.

I'm looking forward to it!

Please look forward to it!

Please tell us about your enthusiasm as an ambassador.

I just sincerely hope that more people will enjoy it. This kind of event only happens once a year, so please enjoy meeting your favorite celebrity actors.

Is there anyone you would be excited to meet yourself?

Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor). I met them, and I was like, "Wow!"

Did you talk about anything?

I just had a normal greeting with them.

Do you have any memories from when you were a child, imitating or playing pretend?

There's only Yagyu Jubei (lol). I was in an environment full of swords. I often cut people. Oh, I'm sorry. Cutting people is a bit sounds horrible (lol). When I cut the students of my father's school, they reacted very well. It was fun, so I kept doing it. It was when I was really small.

Looking back on 2023, how was this year for you?

It was truly a happy year. "ONE PIECE" was also released, and it became a work loved by many people, so I'm looking forward to next year even more.

If you were to choose a kanji character to represent this year, what would it be?

“幸(Ko).” It was a happy year.

Please share your enthusiasm for next year.

I will participate in high-anticipated works like ONE PIECE Season 2, so I want to make a good work that surpasses Season 1. Please look forward to it.

Photo Credit: [Ⓒ2023 Tokyo comic con All rights reserved./ Ayaka Ozaki]

★Other Related Features★

Feature: LIVE-ACTION ZORO [MACKENYU] - TOKYO COMIC CON 2023 OF GRAND FINALE

Feature: 10 CELEBRITIES GATHERED AT TOKYO COMIC CON 2023'S OPENING CEREMONY

Feature: 'I AM LOKI' [Tom Hiddleston] TOKYO COMIC CON 2023 of CELEBRITY STAGE

Feature: BACK TO TOKYO - Christopher Lloyd AT TOKYO COMIC CON 2023 OF CELEBRITY STAGE

Feature: 10 CELEBRITIES AT TOKYO COMIC CON 2023 OF GRAND FINALE