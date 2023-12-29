Interview: Mackenyu [Tokyo Comic Con 2023 Ambassador]

" My hero is myself a few years from now. Please look forward to it!"

By: Dec. 29, 2023

Interview: Mackenyu [Tokyo Comic Con 2023 Ambassador]

Mackenyu: Known worldwide for his role as Zoro in the live-action "ONE PIECE"series. He won the Newcomer of the Year at the Awards of the Japanese Academy for his role in the movie "Chihayafuru". His major works include the movie "Rurouni Kenshin" series and the "Fullmetal Alchemist" series. He served as the ambassador for Tokyo Comic Con 2023, held from December 8th for three days. "Tokyo Comic Con" is a pop culture festival that provides opportunities for communication with celebrities and exhibits props used in movies. Here, we bring you the interview with Mackenyu on the first day.

Tokyo Comic Con has opened. How do you fell?

I really thought it was wonderful. What surprised me the most was that sushi was there. There was a sushi counter, and some chef came from Ginza, and it was amazing. I had sushi, and it was great. I haven't done anything related the Con yet; I just went up on stage today, so I hope to meet various people from now on.

By the way, what kind of sushi did you have?

Tuna and shellfish. It was delicious.

How did you feel when you first heard about being the ambassador for Tokyo Comic Con this time?

I was genuinely happy. I've been to comic cons in various countries, but being able to participate in the comic con in Japan and being an ambassador feel special. I was looking forward to it.

What are you looking forward to at Tokyo Comic Con this time?

This is the only place where I can meet so many fans, so I'm looking forward to such precious time.

What is your image of a hero?

I wonder who it would be. Who is it... a hero... I'll make it myself a few years from now.

I'm looking forward to it!

Please look forward to it!

Please tell us about your enthusiasm as an ambassador.

I just sincerely hope that more people will enjoy it. This kind of event only happens once a year, so please enjoy meeting your favorite celebrity actors.

Is there anyone you would be excited to meet yourself?

Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor). I met them, and I was like, "Wow!"

Did you talk about anything?

I just had a normal greeting with them.

Do you have any memories from when you were a child, imitating or playing pretend?

There's only Yagyu Jubei (lol). I was in an environment full of swords. I often cut people. Oh, I'm sorry. Cutting people is a bit sounds horrible (lol). When I cut the students of my father's school, they reacted very well. It was fun, so I kept doing it. It was when I was really small.

Looking back on 2023, how was this year for you?

It was truly a happy year. "ONE PIECE" was also released, and it became a work loved by many people, so I'm looking forward to next year even more.

If you were to choose a kanji character to represent this year, what would it be?

“幸(Ko).” It was a happy year.

Please share your enthusiasm for next year.

I will participate in high-anticipated works like ONE PIECE Season 2, so I want to make a good work that surpasses Season 1. Please look forward to it.

Photo Credit: [Ⓒ2023 Tokyo comic con All rights reserved./ Ayaka Ozaki]

インタビュー: 新田 真剣佑【東京コミコン 2023アンバサダー】

新田 真剣佑：実写版ドラマ『ONE PIECE』のゾロ役で世界的に知られている。映画『ちはやふる』では、日本アカデミー賞新人俳優賞を受賞。主な代表作は映画『るろうに剣心』シリーズ、『鋼の錬金術師』シリーズなど。2023年12月8日から3日間、幕張メッセで開催された『東京コミコン 2023』のアンバサダーを務めた。『東京コミコン』は海外の有名俳優とのコミュニケーション、映画で使用された小道具の展示などを設けているポップ・カルチャーの祭典。こちらでは初日に行われた新田氏の囲み取材の様子をお届けする。

特集: 実写ゾロ【新田 真剣佑】東京コミコン 2023 グランドフィナーレ

新田 真剣佑：実写版ドラマ『ONE PIECE』のゾロ役で世界的に知られている。映画『ちはやふる』では、日本アカデミー賞新人俳優賞を受賞。主な代表作は映画『るろうに剣心』シリーズ、『鋼の錬金術師』シリーズなど。2023年12月8日から3日間、幕張メッセで開催された『東京コミコン 2023』のアンバサダーを務めた。『東京コミコン』は海外の有名俳優とのコミュニケーション、映画で使用された小道具の展示などを設けているポップ・カルチャーの祭典。こちらでは当イベントのグランドフィナーレで、新田氏が登壇した場面を抜粋してお届けする。

特集: 来日スター10名勢揃い！東京コミコン2023 グランドフィナーレ

東京・大阪コミコン：2016年以来、海外の有名俳優や著名アーティストとのコミュニケーション、映画で使用された小道具の展示・撮影、コスプレイヤー同士の交流の場などを設けているポップ・カルチャーの祭典。過去にはクリス・ヘムズワース氏、オーランド・ブルーム氏などが集結し、8回目となる『東京コミコン 2023』が12月8日から3日間開催された。今回はアンバサダーの新田真剣佑氏、来日セレブのトム・ヒドルストン氏、ベネディクト・カンバーバッチ氏、ダニエル・ローガン氏、マッツ・ミケルセン氏、クリストファー・ロイド氏ら豪華俳優陣が参加。こちらでは最終日のグランドフィナーレの様子をお届けする。

特集: バック・トゥ・トウキョウ【クリストファー・ロイド】東京コミコン 2023 セレブ・ステージ

クリストファー・ロイド：映画『バック・トゥ・ザ・フューチャー』シリーズの”ドク”ことエメット・ブラウン役で知られる。主な代表作は映画『アダムス・ファミリー』、『ロジャー・ラビット』など。2023年12月8日から3日間、幕張メッセで開催された『東京コミコン 2023』の為に来日した。『東京コミコン』は海外の有名俳優とのコミュニケーション、映画で使用された小道具の展示などを設けているポップ・カルチャーの祭典。こちらでは当イベント内でロイド氏が登壇したトークショーの様子をお届けする。

