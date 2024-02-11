Interview: Universal Studios Japan and MSC Cruise Ship's Passionate Latin Singer, Nadia

"It trained me to have a job on Broadway. That would be my dream."

By: Feb. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Interview: THE LION KING Broadway Musical's Former Dancer, Aya Yasuda Thriving in Paris Photo 1 Interview: THE LION KING Broadway Musical's Former Dancer, Aya Yasuda Thriving in Paris
インタビュー: パリで活躍する『ブロードウェイ・ミュージカル　� Photo 2 インタビュー: パリで活躍する『ブロードウェイ・ミュージカル　ライオン・キング』元ダンサーAya Yasuda
インタビュー：ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン、MSCクルーズで Photo 3 インタビュー：ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン、MSCクルーズで活躍！情熱的なラテン系シンガー、ナディア
Interview: Universal Studios Japan and MSC Cruise Ship's Passionate Latin Singer, Nadia Photo 4 Interview: Universal Studios Japan and MSC Cruise Ship's Passionate Latin Singer, Nadia

Interview: Universal Studios Japan and MSC Cruise Ship's Passionate Latin Singer, Nadia

Nadia Rosenchtejer: A professional vocalist and performer from Argentina. With a captivating presence, her voice has graced prominent stages. Her career with the first cruise ship was in 2018 as a Lead Production Vocalist on MSC. Her powerful voice has also been showcased on Silversea Cruises and at Universal Studios Japan. Nadia has graduated from the Buenos Aires Theater School and participating in courses at the Working Actor Studio (NYC), Broadway Dance Center, and the Collective Creative Initiative (UK).

How did your career with cruise ships started?

It was back in 2018, I was working in Argentina. Working on the cruise ship was my first job abroad as a performer. I’ve always wanted to work abroad and this idea about cruise ships started when I heard someone who worked there. 

I said let's try and did my research on what kind of material they wanted, or how to present myself for these auditions. I created a reel with a few songs in different styles, and sent them everywhere, every company I could find which were not many at the moment.

I also send it to agencies and one agency replied to me in August 2018. They said, “Sure! we will represent you,” and soon they send me the offer for this Italian cruise line. They said it will be around this time and the ship was going to China and Japan. 

Interview: Universal Studios Japan and MSC Cruise Ship's Passionate Latin Singer, Nadia

Imagine me from Argentina. That's all the way across the world. I was really freaked out and scared and of course this was my first time doing something like that so I wasn't sure. But then they asked me for a demo in Italian because you have to sing in Italian for this company and I got the job and never looked back.

The cruise ship was a very different world. It changed my life. It gave me so many tools. I learned a lot from my colleagues and from my supervisors. And needless to say about traveling. That’s when I went to Japan for the first time, but also Dubai, Southeast Asia and China. 

Sounds like you liked it a lot but it must be some hard times, I bet?

Ship life, being on board for from six to eight months, that contract in particular was eight months and then I did seven and six. So different contracts can be different lengths. But being on board for that long is a lot and not for everyone. 

You have to be okay with being inside a lot, or not really owning your time. That's the biggest difference with any other jobs on land. When you go outside, you always have a curfew. Also you don’t get to cook for yourself. Even if you don't like the food, there's nothing you can do. So there are a lot of challenges. But if you go with the right minds and if it is something for you, it is really cool job.

Interview: Universal Studios Japan and MSC Cruise Ship's Passionate Latin Singer, Nadia

So how did you end up with working for USJ after that? 

During that first contract, I went to Japan. I spent a month there on and off and I loved it. I thought I actually would love to work and live here, and I was looking into options in 2019.

Then the pandemic happened. A lot of companies started to do online auditions and USJ was one of them. I have to say, it’s one of or the best audition I've ever been a part of. Because whether you get it or not, you’re treated with respect and kindness, but it really is not common. Auditions can be brutal and very cold.

I actually auditioned for three years in a row, 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2021, I was up to the finals but then they closed the borders in Japan so no one from abroad could get it. Then in 2022, I finally got it. I never thought I would get it because It’s such a big company and there’s so many people auditioning. 

It was an incredible job. Honestly, I wouldn't have changed that year in Japan for anything. There's a lot of very different things especially in terms of culture. But I just had a great time and so many opportunities. I got to create and perform solo shows as well.

What was the hardest part of working for USJ and how did you manage it?

The most challenging part was in terms of the endurance, the physical part and vocal. You have to be really careful with your health. I always carry my portable vocal steamer, nebulizer, and humidifier which I couldn't liv e without

It’s the same as being on Broadway in terms of how much energy and how many hours you're on stage. You would do seven to eight shows a week on Broadway. So I think it trained me to hopefully have a job on Broadway. That would be my dream.

Why did you decide to move on?

I didn’t know what to expect but especially after doing my first solo show, I realized that was really my passion and something moved me inside. So I thought I have to follow this and see where it gets me. 

[Nadia’s first solo show, “Sing it to me!”]

What’s your next plan then?

To work with my shows. I can’t say much yet because I don't have anything confirmed but hopefully, I’ll be performing my own shows on ships or even on land. As I talked about my solo shows, it is a Latin show and that is really special to me because it's me sharing a little bit of our culture and music to people that usually are not Latinos. I'm trying to mix as many genres as possible, salsa Tango Bossa Nova, a little bit of Disney and musical theater in Spanish. And those shows really represent me.

[Nadia’s second solo show, “VIVA Latina”]

So you’re going to be a producer as well?

Yes exactly. So this career that I'm starting is called headliner or a guest entertainer. That means you go on especially cruise ships, you do your shows and you leave. You come with the whole show, lights, visuals, music. Usually you perform with the band on board so you just bring tracks but you produce the whole thing including costumes. And that's been exciting because I never saw myself in this position and I'm learning a lot. 

Interview: Universal Studios Japan and MSC Cruise Ship's Passionate Latin Singer, Nadia

What is your future career goal?

I've always had a dream to be on Broadway and I'm hoping to get to do that soon or eventually. There's some shows I would absolutely love to be a part of but even if it's not, just musicals are a passion of mine. Since I started studying musical theater when I was 16, I was watching all these Disney movies. My dad loves musicals too so it's been a part of my life.

But honestly, it's so strange because in this industry, you start with the goal like I want to start on cruise ships because that will get me abroad and I never consider the fact that I would love it. I had no idea what it was about. So since I am doing that, I let myself enjoy the process.

Even if I don't get to do musicals soon, I'm enjoying whatever I'm doing and performing my shows. So my dream has changed a little bit as well. Maybe I'll do both, a little bit of musicals and my own thing. That's really exciting, too because it opens my my horizons.

Photo Credit: [Kenshi James, Kanon Hamano, Misaki]



RELATED STORIES - Japan

1
Interview: THE LION KING Broadway Musicals Former Dancer, Aya Yasuda Thriving in Paris Photo
Interview: THE LION KING Broadway Musical's Former Dancer, Aya Yasuda Thriving in Paris

Aya Yasuda: A dancer from Japan with 14 years of experience in Paris. She began ballet at the age of 8 and entered the Ballet National de Marseille in France at 18. She performed as a dancer in the Broadway musical 'The King and I' at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris in 2014, in the opening ceremony of 'UEFA EURO 2016,' and in the opening ceremony of the 'Red Sea International Film Festival' in Saudi Arabia in 2023. From 2017 to 2019, she actively participated in opera productions such as 'My Fair Lady,' 'Un bal masqué,' and 'Les noces de Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)“ at opera theaters in France and the Netherlands. One of her notable works was as the original dancer in the Broadway musical 'The Lion King' (2021-2023) at the Paris Mogador Theatre.

2
インタビュー: パリで活躍する『ブロードウェイ・ミュージカル　� Photo
インタビュー: パリで活躍する『ブロードウェイ・ミュージカル　ライオン・キング』元ダンサーAya Yasuda

Aya Yasuda：日本出身、パリ生活14年目のダンサー。８歳でバレエを始め、18歳でフランスマルセイユ国立バレエ学校に入学。2014年にパリ・シャトレ座にてブロードウェイミュージカル『The King and I（王様と私）』、『UEFA EURO 2016』開会式、2023年にはサウジアラビアの『Red Sea International Film Festival（紅海国際映画祭）』開会式にダンサーとして出演。2017年～2019年にかけてはフランスやオランダのオペラ劇場で『My Fair Lady（マイ・フェア・レディ）』、『Un bal masqué（仮面舞踏会）』、『Les noces de Figaro（フィガロの結婚）』などのオペラ歌劇で活躍。代表作とも言える『ブロードウェイ・ミュージカル　ライオン・キング』（2021年～2023年）には初代ダンサーとしてパリ・モガドール劇場で出演していた。

3
Review: J SOUL BROTHERS Ⅲ PRESENTS “JSB LAND” at Kyosera Dome (Osaka) Photo
Review: J SOUL BROTHERS Ⅲ PRESENTS “JSB LAND” at Kyosera Dome (Osaka)

J SOUL BROTHERS Ⅲ: Formed in 2010 with seven members, including performers NAOTO, Naoki Kobayashi, ELLY, Kenjiro Yamashita, Takanori Iwata, and vocalists Ryuji Imaichi and ØMI, they made their CD debut the same year. They received THE JAPAN RECORD AWARDS for 'R.Y.U.S.E.I.' in 2014 which became a trend with the 'Running Man' dance, and for 'Unfair World.’ in 2015. Starting from November 18, they embarked on their 6th dome tour, ‘J SOUL BROTHERS Ⅲ PRESENTS 'JSB LAND',' beginning in Nagoya and concluding on December 23 in Osaka. Their total live attendance for 2023, including arena tours, exceeded 900,000, securing the top spot in the 'Live Annual Attendance Ranking.’ Here, we bring you the highlights of their concert at Kyocera Dome on December 21.

4
公演レポート： 三代目 J SOUL BROTHERS PRESENTS JSB LAND Photo
公演レポート： 三代目 J SOUL BROTHERS PRESENTS 'JSB LAND'

三代目 J SOUL BROTHERS PRESENTS 'JSB LAND' at 京セラドーム大阪?​​​​​​​三代目 J SOUL BROTHERS：2010年にパフォーマーのNAOTO、小林直己、ELLY、山下健二郎、岩田剛典、ボーカルの今市隆二、ØMIの7人で結成され同年にCDデビュー。2014年には”ランニングマン”ダンスで流行した『R.Y.U.S.E.I.』、2015年には『Unfair World』でレコード大賞を受賞。また、11月18日より名古屋を皮切りに6回目となるドームツアー『三代目 J SOUL BROTHERS PRESENTS 'JSB LAND'』を開催し、12月23日に大阪で最終日を迎えた。アリーナツアー等を含む2023年のライブ動員数は90万を超え、”ライブ年間動員力ランキング”1位に。こちらでは12月21日の京セラドーム公演の様子をお届けする。

From This Author - Ayaka Ozaki

(English is following below)Ayaka Ozakiは、熟練した舞台監督、舞台監督助手、テクニカルディレクター、演劇愛好家です。ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパ�... (read more about this author)

Interview: THE LION KING Broadway Musical's Former Dancer, Aya Yasuda Thriving in ParisInterview: THE LION KING Broadway Musical's Former Dancer, Aya Yasuda Thriving in Paris
インタビュー: パリで活躍する『ブロードウェイ・ミュージカル　ライオン・キング』元ダンサーAya Yasudaインタビュー: パリで活躍する『ブロードウェイ・ミュージカル　ライオン・キング』元ダンサーAya Yasuda
公演レポート： 三代目 J SOUL BROTHERS PRESENTS 'JSB LAND'公演レポート： 三代目 J SOUL BROTHERS PRESENTS 'JSB LAND'
Review: J SOUL BROTHERS Ⅲ PRESENTS “JSB LAND” at Kyosera Dome (Osaka)Review: J SOUL BROTHERS Ⅲ PRESENTS “JSB LAND” at Kyosera Dome (Osaka)

Videos

Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
View all Videos

Japan SHOWS
KANO - A Thousand-Mile Walk To Koshien in Japan KANO - A Thousand-Mile Walk To Koshien
Botchan Theater (4/01-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You