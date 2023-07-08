Review: JIN AKANISHI 10TH ANNIVERSARY LIVE 2023 at Yoyogi National Gymnasium [Tokyo]

Jin Akanishi, a Japanese well known artist who acts internationally celebrated his anniversary with his fans after being a solo singer for 10 years on July 2nd, at Yoyogi 1st Gymnasium in Tokyo. Showcasing his renowned singing skill since his days with Johnny & Associates, he mesmerized the audience by multiple ways of performances with 28 of his songs including the ones among all-English lyrics.

Starting from the song “Murasaki" (meaning “purple” in Japanese) made in 2004 before his independence, Jin presented his repertoire in chronological order, taking the audience on a journey through the past 10 years while expressing his gratitude to his fans. After warming up the crowd with a casual opening talk, he awed everyone with a powerful dance number, "Love juice," showing his impeccable dance skills. He delivered breathtaking renditions of ballads such as "Eternal" and "Seasons," leaving many fans moved to tears with his sweet and emotionally charged vocals. On the other hand, lively pop tracks like "Hey! What's Up" and "Summer Loving" engaged the audience in interactive moments, demonstrating the breadth of his musical versatility.

During the performance of "Go Higher," the lighting design exhibited its ability. With lasers of various colors flying in all directions, synchronized with the music, it created a mesmerizing spectacle as Jin performed on the center stage. Similarly, during "Blessèd," lasers descended from the ceiling along the catwalk, illuminating the center stage from a diagonal angle, adding a fantastical and heightened sense of glamour.

In the middle of the concert, a segment featuring his YouTube channel, "NO GOOD TV," was incorporated as part of the banter session. Special guests Takayuki Yamada, Jimmy, and Shingo Fujimori from Oriental Radio joined him, creating an enjoyable time filled with Charades and other interactions that left lasting memories for the fans.

Approaching the end of the live concert, Jin brought out a distinctive guitar with a green laser emitting from the tip. He intensely performed "Mi Amor" with his own guitar-playing skills. He also symbolized his powerful presence during "We the Fire” by synchronizing his dance with flames shot up from the main stage to the ceiling,

As the concert neared its finale, the theme song of "NO GOOD TV," titled "No Good," started playing. Jin naturally left a space on stage left and began singing. Suddenly, Ryo Nishikido, a familiar face from the same channel, made a surprise appearance on that empty space Jin left, joining Jin and starting to sing together. The whole audience with excitement as Ryo showcased his impressive singing skills and engaged the entire audience with eye contacts. After the song, Ryo left a message of celebration and swiftly exited the stage without returning.

Jin (left) singing with Ryo (right)

Jin’s meticulous attention to detail and hospitality were evident in his frequent costume changes, utilizing the brief gaps between songs. He made full use of not only the main stage but also the catwalk, center stage, float, and rear stage, ensuring to engage each fan by reaching every corner of the arena. The simple stage design complemented the clever lighting techniques perfectly.

Through "JIN AKANISHI 10th Anniversary Live 2023," I was able to experience the strong bond between Jin and his fans by watching their love to each one of his song and hearing heart warming messages by Jin. Just before performing the final song, "Love Song," released in 2013, he confessed that it was a song written to his fans, further presenting his heartfelt dedication. Despite spending most of his time outside Japan, he has maintained a strong connection with his fans, a testament to his ability to value and captivate people.

Jin attracted his fans with his versatile talent with his fluent English, ranging from ballads to rap music, pop songs, dance numbers, and guitar performances. His talk brought laughter and offered glimpses of his multifaceted abilities. It was a proof of his dignified 10-year solo career, built on experience and hard work.

Photo Credit: [田中聖太郎]