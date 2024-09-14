FEATURE: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN BRINGS ADO AND ZOMBIES TOGETHER! HALLOWEEN MADNESS THAT NEVER STOPS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Studios Japan’s 2024 Halloween event: In the daytime, you'll party with cute Pokémon and experience the exciting stage performance that goes far beyond your imagination! At night, Commander Ado and her "Security Force" make their grand debut. You won't just be screaming as zombies close in on you, you'll also be diving into a new, hair-raising whirlpool of fear! Then, you can revitalize yourself by dancing with the zombies! Plus, with "Resident Evil," "Chainsaw Man," and "Hami-Kuma," this year's Halloween lineup will bring unpredictable excitement all day long!

Table of Contents

Ⅰ. Universal Studios Japan Halloween Event 2024 Overview

(1) "HAHAHA! HALLOWEEN PARTY"

(2) "HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS"

(3) This Fall in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ 10th Anniversary

Ⅱ. "HAHAHA! HALLOWEEN PARTY"

1. Dance with DJ Pikachu: "POKÉMON JUMPIN' HALLOWEEN PARTY"

2. Meet Your Favorite Characters: "POKÉMON CHARGE-UP! HALLOWEEN GREETING"

Ⅲ. "HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS"

3. Ado, the Commander and her security force vs. STREET ZOMBIES

4. Ado's ‘Show’ Leads Zombies and Guests into Dance! "ZOMBIE de DANCE"

5. The Beloved Hami-Kuma Returns!

- "Hami-Kuma’s Shout It Out Party"

- "Even the dead appear! Hami-Kuma Greeting Photo"

- Hami-Kuma Merchandise and Food Galore!

6. A Must-See for Fans! The Debut of "Biohazard™: Night of Heroes"

Ⅳ. This Fall in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ 10th Anniversary

7. "Death Eaters™ Takeover"

Ⅴ. Conclusion

I. Universal Studios Japan Halloween Event 2024 Overview

Universal Studios Japan will once again hold its annual Halloween event in 2024. This year's Halloween will offer two distinct experiences—day and night—welcoming guests with entertainment that goes beyond the limits of imagination.

.

The daytime is full of fun, family-friendly events. Especially notable is the vibrant show featuring DJ Pikachu and various Pokémon, which was a huge hit last year. This year, the Ghost-type Pokémon "Litwick" and "Pumpkaboo" will also join the park's greetings, adding extra excitement for families to create special memories.

★POKÉMON JUMPIN' HALLOWEEN PARTY

★POKÉMON CHARGE-UP! HALLOWEEN GREETING

- Minion Monsters Greeting

- My Melody & Kuromi: Happy Halloween Greeting

- Universal Wonderland Fun Fun Music

- “Trick or Treat!” in the Park

- Grown-ups can trick or treat, too!

.

At night, the park transforms into a world of horror, filled with fear and excitement. This year, singer Ado makes her debut as the commander of the security force. Last year’s phenomenon, "ZOMBIE de DANCE," returns to ignite the park with excitement once again. Additionally, fans of horror will be thrilled with a lineup of new programs, including the night show “Hami-Kuma’s Shout It Out Party" and a completely immersive horror attraction based on the popular "Biohazard™" franchise.

★STREET ZOMBIES

★ZOMBIE de DANCE

★Hami-Kuma’s Shout It Out Party

★Even the dead appear! Hami-Kuma Greeting Photo

★Biohazard™: Night of Heroes

- CHUCKY'S CARNIVAL OF CHAOS

- Chainsaw Man: The Chaos 4-D

- Chainsaw Man ｘ Hollywood Dream - The Ride: KICK BACK

- Chainsaw Man ｘ Hollywood Dream - The Ride: KICK BACK — Katana vs. Chainsaw

- Ado × Hollywood Dream - The Ride

.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the "Wizarding World of Harry Potter," a special Halloween event will take place with the arrival of dark wizards in ★ "Death Eaters™ Takeover.”

This article highlights the ★ marked contents from sections (1) to (3).

1. Dance with DJ Pikachu: "POKÉMON JUMPIN' HALLOWEEN PARTY"

The energetic and lively "POKÉMON JUMPIN' HALLOWEEN PARTY" is back this year. DJ Pikachu and DJ Gengar take the stage, hosting a spectacular and fun-filled Halloween party alongside Ghost-type Pokémon.

The show transforms every guest into the star of the event, as the audience claps and jumps to unleash an explosion of energy. With catchy tunes and vibrant lighting, the excitement peaks even higher as the sun sets, adding an extra thrilling touch.

With unpredictable twists and turns, this show is guaranteed to deliver thrills and excitement to all who attend. The "POKÉMON JUMPIN' HALLOWEEN PARTY" promises to be one of the most exhilarating experiences at the park this Halloween.

2. Meet Your Favorite Characters: "POKÉMON CHARGE-UP! HALLOWEEN GREETING"

For Pokémon fans, the "POKÉMON CHARGE-UP! HALLOWEEN GREETING" is an unmissable experience. This year, DJ Pikachu and DJ Gengar return, joined by popular Ghost-type Pokémon like Mimikyu, Banette, and Misdreavus, as well as new additions Pumpkaboo and Litwick. This greeting offers a special moment for everyone—children, adults, and international guests —as they get the chance to take photos with their favorite Pokémon.

Additionally, with more greeting spots available this year, the chances of encountering these Pokémon have significantly increased. Get up close to your favorite Pokémon and capture the perfect memory with a photo!

3. Commander Ado’s Security Force vs. "STREET ZOMBIES"

At the 2024 HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS, guests will face unprecedented fear and excitement. Making their debut this year, Commander Ado and her Blue Rose Troop take on hordes of brutal zombies in "STREET ZOMBIES," turning the park into a nightmarish landscape of red terror.

The STREET ZOMBIES feature seven terrifying areas, each filled with unique zombies, including dolls and vampires, that relentlessly attack guests. Protected by the Blue Rose Troop, visitors are sure to experience an unforgettable night of thrills.

This event, where guests join Commander Ado in battling waves of zombies, promises a mix of screams and smiles, creating an experience like no other.

4. Ado's ‘Show’ Leads Zombies and Guests into Dance! "ZOMBIE de DANCE"

The collaboration between HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS and Ado’s hit song "Show," which became a social phenomenon last year, returns once again. In "ZOMBIE de DANCE," the iconic tune fills the air as zombies gather for a thrilling performance. The overwhelming sense of unity as guests dance wildly alongside the zombies is truly one-of-a-kind. In this special setting, be sure to experience the excitement and energy of Ado’s music with your whole body.

5. The Beloved Hami-Kuma Returns!

“Hami-Kuma’s Shout It Out Party”

"Hami-Kuma’s Shout It Out Party," one of the main attractions at HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS, features the dark and sinister charm of Hami-Kuma as the central character. This year’s event brings Hami-Kuma’s unique world to life even more intensely, welcoming guests into its thrilling atmosphere. With powerful drum performances, energetic dancers, and the appearances of Hami-Kuma, Hami-Kuma Soul, and the newly added Hami-Kuma Punk, this is a must-see event.

“Even the dead appear! Hami-Kuma Greeting Photo”

This Halloween offers a special experience where guests can take photos with Hami-Kuma. The "Even the dead appear! Hami-Kuma Greeting Photo" allows you to choose between the sinister and charming Hami-Kuma or the ethereal Hami-Kuma Soul from a pure-white land of death for a one-on-one photo session. This is a chance to capture unforgettable memories in this one-of-a-kind setting.

Hami-Kuma Merchandise and Food Galore!

The park is also packed with Hami-Kuma-themed goods and food to enjoy. Indulge in treats like the spiced "Hami-Kuma Punk's Spiced Blueberry Cake," the Hami-Kuma's Weird Chocolate and Cassis Cake," and the fluffy "Hami-Kuma Soul's Fluffy Orange Cheesecake." These deliciously creative treats are not just Instagram-worthy but also packed with flavor.

Additionally, Hami-Kuma and Hami-Kuma Soul-themed headbands and keychains are available, allowing you to fully embrace the Halloween spirit while enjoying everything the park has to offer.

6. A Must-See for Fans! The Debut of "Biohazard™: Night of Heroes"

The newly introduced "Biohazard™: Night of Heroes" is a brand-new live horror attraction that delivers 360-degree terror from all sides. This fully immersive outdoor experience faithfully recreates the world of Biohazard™, plunging guests into a whirlwind of fear.

The setting is a former Umbrella Corporation research facility, where a virus that turns humans into zombies has spread, filling the space with countless zombies and creatures. Guests will team up with legendary heroes from the series, such as Claire, Chris, Leon, and Jill, to battle waves of zombies and face the ultimate creatures. With intense action unfolding right in front of them and cutting-edge special effects, guests will feel as if they’ve stepped directly into the game.

"Biohazard™: Night of Heroes" is the ultimate, fully immersive horror experience, packed with heart-pounding fear and excitement, and is a must for any Biohazard™ fan.

7. "Death Eaters™ Takeover"

On Halloween nights, Dark wizards known as Death Eaters™ descend upon The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™. A special event, "Death Eaters™ Takeover," unfolds, engulfing the wizarding village in terror.

The path leading to Hogsmeade™ transforms into the "Forbidden Forest," where the threat of giant Acromantula spiders looms, creating an atmosphere of unprecedented unease. That night, Death Eaters™, loyal to Lord Voldemort, roam the village searching for Muggles, and intense battles erupt between them and the villagers. As this chaos unfolds, the terrifying Dark Mark appears above Hogwarts™ castle, sending chills through the guests.

Visitors who step into the wizarding world must face the Death Eaters™, experiencing firsthand the fear Harry Potter and his friends once felt in the films. With wands pointed at them, guests can fully immerse themselves in the thrill and excitement of a Halloween night like no other.

V. Conclusion

Universal Studios Japan’s 2024 Halloween event offers completely different experiences during the day and night, immersing guests in a whirlwind of entertainment. From the lively daytime activities, where guests can dance with Pokémon and enjoy meet-and-greets with beloved characters, to the thrilling nighttime confrontations with zombies and the new Biohazard™ attraction, the entire day is packed with excitement and adventure. Additionally, with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall, guests can also experience the unforgettable thrill of facing off against the dark wizards, the Death Eaters™. This year’s Halloween at Universal Studios Japan is an event that will delight visitors day and night, creating lasting memories for all generations.

Photo Credit :[Universal Studios Japan TM & © Universal Studios. All rights reserved. ©2024 Pokémon. ©1995-2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. ©2024 Universal Music LLC ©CAPCOM HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. Ayaka Ozaki]

