Review: KAZUYA KAMENASHI'S 'INSIDE 23 EXPERIMENT NO.0' at Billboard Live Tokyo

Produced everything including the meal at his first fan event! "I want to cherish my place in this world, and embrace a form of connection possible in this era"

By: Jan. 07, 2024

Kazuya Kamenashi: A veteran artist with 25 years of experience, embarked on a groundbreaking venture by organizing the fan event 'Inside 23.' The theme of this 'experiment No.0' was centered around "expressing oneself through cover songs." With a desire to create a place which allows him to connect with fans and staff with his hurt, Kazuya enlisted Eriko Kitagawa, the scriptwriter for his starring work ‘Tatta hitotsu no koi （たったひとつの恋）,' to handle the monologue. As a member of KAT-TUN, Kazuya is known for his multifaceted contributions, including music, acting, variety shows, and sports casting. His solo works and KAT-TUN’s recent releases, and this event are available for streaming internationally, showcasing his popularity beyond Japan. He has also launched a YouTube channel recently. In the currently released film "Lumberjack the Monster,” which he played the lead and directed by Takashi Miike, he attended the Sitges Film Festival. Additionally, in January, he will make his debut in a historical drama, "Ohoku（大奥）," airing on Fuji TV, and in April, he is set to appear in the TV Asahi series "Destiny." With these ongoing projects, his presence becomes increasingly captivating, making it impossible to divert one's attention.

The opening video featured Kazuya's welcoming message, “What will be created in our laboratory that is about to begin?”,setting the tone for the experimental journey ahead for him and his fans. 

Dressed in a shirt and jacket, he took the stage, opening with MISIA's 'Kisu shite dakishimete.' The simple spotlight enhances his performance while he whispers at times. It's an ideal staging for immersing oneself in the song. The final lyrics, "Yaki tsuke tai (I want to burn it into my memory)," presented with a poignant gaze, provide a fleeting yet powerful conclusion.

Standing up, he began singing 'Missing' by Toshinobu Kubota, imbuing the performance with a melancholic touch. Using his entire body, he sang with a rich emotional landscape, captivating the audience already.

After the song finished, he sat on the sofa and picked up a book, beginning to read. From his trembling hands, we could sense his emotions for this concert. The narration in the prologue video, which he was reading, depicted a carefree and laughing Kazuya on-screen, interacting with someone beyond the frame. The scene took a sudden turn, showing him sitting alone on a bed. With a sense of desperation, he scattered the kitchen, gazed emptily at the sky as if his heart were empty, portraying a tale of loneliness. In the narration, he uttered, 'One day, you were gone.'

As the screen revealed, on the table on stage, there was a single vivid red dahlia. Shedding his jacket, Kazuya sat on a counter chair in a white shirt, starting to sing 'One more time, One more chance' by Masayoshi Yamazaki with a stand microphone. Skillfully using the dahlia as a prop, he let it slip through his fingers, picked it up, and drew it closer, creating a captivating visual narrative with just a single prop. From his high expressiveness, the story unfolded seamlessly and the continuation of the prologue played out vividly in the audience's imagination.

Incorporating a history about Koji Tamaki, with whom he co-starred as father and son in a drama, Kazuya performed Koji’s 'Melody.' Squatting at the edge of the stage, he engaged fans with direct eye contact, delivering the song with a forward-leaning posture, and squeezing out strength with each note.

During the talk session, Kazuya added jokes, eliciting laughter from the crowd and revealing his charismatic stage presence. He indicated a desire to co-create with the audience, stating, "It comes together with everyone's reactions. I want to build it together." He took the time to read comments from fans watching the livestream, demonstrating a commitment to valuing the connection. Additionally, he expressed his aspirations, saying, "I want to deliver meals and drinks to people watching the livestream, embracing a form of connection possible in this era. Because I'm Kame (turtle), I'll take it one step at a time, slowly."

In the following performance of ‘milk tea’ by Shota Shimizu, he showed a slight smile while presenting the song with a gentle and engaging narrative. Against the backdrop of snowflake lighting, he stood up and performed ‘Shiroi koibito tachi’ by Keisuke Kuwata. Expressing a mix of melancholy and strength, he gazed toward the sky and sang it with a powerful intensity.

Furthermore, Hotaka Yamashita, who participated in the band, presented ‘Tsuki to atashi to reizouko,’ a song he was involved with during his time with Ikimono Gakari. Hotaka and Kazuya performed it as a duet, exchanging glances and delivering it with a relaxed demeanor.

Finally, he said, "I selected songs that make you think of loved ones and feel the warmth of people as we approach the end of the year. I want to share a message to everyone through my favorite song," before singing Gospellers' 'Hoshikuzu no machi.’

For the encore, he passionately sang 'Oh My Little Girl' by Yutaka Ozaki, conveying both vulnerability and strength. The tension in his face and hands transmitted a sense of power and his thoughts, and a smile that seemed to release the tension filled the finale. He concluded the event by announcing the next edition, 'Inside 23 experiment No.B,' scheduled for his birthday, 23rd of February and left the stage.

This edition of 'Inside 23' marked a new step for Kazuya. The high level of expressiveness in both on-stage performances and the captivating acting conveyed through visuals and narration is  astonishing. The two hours were condensed with the essence of Kazuya Kamenashi, evident in the meticulous attention given even to the cuisine provided at the venue and the preparation of his favorite champagne. As he celebrated a quarter-century in the entertainment industry, he expressed, "I want to cherish my place in this world in the future as well." Fans are eager to see what accomplishments he will showcase in the times to come.

公演レポート: 亀梨和也『INSIDE 23 EXPERIMENT NO.0』

What did our critic think of 亀梨和也『INSIDE 23 EXPERIMENT NO.0』 at Billboard Live Tokyo?​​​​​​​亀梨和也：芸能人生25年経て初の試みとなるファンイベント『Inside 23』を責任者として立ち上げた。今回の『experiment No.0』は”カバー曲の中で自分を表現する”を一つのテーマとしている。また、“ファンやスタッフと自分の想いで繋がる場所を持つ”という意思から、モノローグは自身の主演作『たったひとつの恋』の脚本家である北川悦吏子氏が担当。亀梨氏はKAT-TUNのメンバーで、音楽活動、俳優業、バラエティ番組、スポーツキャスターなどマルチに活躍している。ソロ曲やKAT-TUNの楽曲、本公演は海外でもストリーミングされ、その人気は国内に留まらない。最近ではYouTubeチャンネルも開設。三池崇史が監督の公開中の主演映画『怪物の木こり』ではシッチェス映画祭にも出席、1月には初の時代劇『大奥』（フジテレビ系）、4月にはテレ朝系連続ドラマ『Destiny』の出演も決まっており、益々目が離せない存在。

