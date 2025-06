レポート：「パイレーツ・オブ・カリビアン」「ライオン・キング」「007」 — 映画音楽の神、ハンス・ジマー初来日 ”​​​​​​​Hans Zimmer Live in Japan'

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan : Being hold from April 13 to October 13, 2025, in Osaka. Under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” the event hosts over 160 countries and regions, companies, and international organizations—the largest number in Expo history. Beyond cutting-edge technology exhibits, visitors can enjoy a wealth of pavilions that showcase the essence of each country through culture, cuisine, and art. The entire venue will serve as a stage for diverse performances, creating a dynamic and immersive experience that evolves daily.