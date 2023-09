公演レポート：シルク・ドゥ・ソレイユ「アレグリア-新たなる光-」

What did our critic think of MUSICAL 'BEETLEJUICE' at Osaka Shochikuza?Musical 'BEETLEJUiCE': A musical based on film works by director Tim Burton, known for movies such as 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.' It premiered on Broadway in 2019 and garnered significant attention, receiving Tony Award nominations in 8 categories including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. In 2021, it was also performed in South Korea, and a North American tour started in 2022. In Japan, it stars Jesse from SixTONES and is directed by Yuichi Fukuda.