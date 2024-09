公演レポート：ディズニー ミュージック & ファイヤーワークス 2024

​​​​​​​Universal Studios Japan’s 2024 Halloween event: In the daytime, you'll party with cute Pokémon and experience the exciting stage performance that goes far beyond your imagination! At night, Commander Ado and her 'Security Force' make their grand debut. You won't just be screaming as zombies close in on you, you'll also be diving into a new, hair-raising whirlpool of fear! Then, you can revitalize yourself by dancing with the zombies! Plus, with 'Resident Evil,' 'Chainsaw Man,' and 'Hami-Kuma,' this year's Halloween lineup will bring unpredictable excitement all day long!