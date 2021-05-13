THE MUSIC MAN Extended at Alhambra

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal.

May. 13, 2021  

Judging by the prompt sellout of its current production of the classic, The Music Man, the Alhambra Theatre & Dining Announced today it is extending the run for an additional week. The show will now close on June 13.


In 1957, the show became a hit on Broadway, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and running for 1,375 performances. The cast album won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and spent 245 weeks on the Billboard charts. The show's success led to several revivals, including a long-running 2000 Broadway revival, a popular 1962 film adaptation and a 2003 television adaptation. The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a marching band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.


The Music Man will run through June 13, 2021. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchases on line at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.


